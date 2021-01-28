Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, January 28, 2021
Thursday, 28 January 2021, 12:33 HKT/SGT
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Toyota's 2020 Global Sales down 10.5 Percent Year-on-Year
Domestic production maintained at 3-million-unit level thanks to the support of all stakeholders including customers

Toyota City, Japan, Jan 28, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been spreading since the beginning of 2020, Toyota was able to continue corporate activities through comprehensive implementation of various infection prevention measures, and by working together with partners including suppliers and dealers. In addition to these efforts, Toyota enjoys the support of customers around the world who favor Toyota vehicles, enabling Toyota to limit the decline in sales to just 10.5 percent year-on-year and maintain domestic production at the 3-million-unit level.

Global Sales

- Global sales in 2020 were down 10.5 percent year-on-year, but sales were up 10.9 percent year-on-year in China.
- In December, global sales were up 10.3 percent year-on-year, the fourth consecutive monthly increase. The increases have been driven primarily by sales in North America, China, Europe, and Japan.
- During the October to December quarter, global sales were up 6.8 percent year-on-year, exceeding initial expectations.*

Global Production

- Global production in 2020 was down 12.6 percent year-on-year, but production in China was up 9.5 percent year-on-year period.
- In December, global production was up 14.4 percent year-on-year, the fourth consecutive monthly increase. The increases have been driven primarily by production in North America, Japan, China, and Europe.

Other Topics

- The global ratio of electrified vehicle sales increased from approximately 20 percent in 2019 to approximately 23 percent in 2020. The increase was driven primarily by sales in Europe, China, and North America.
- The best-selling Toyota vehicle from January to December was the RAV4, with global sales of 994,000 units (up 2.9 percent year-on-year).
- This result was due to strong sales in North America, the primary market, as well as in China, which had sales of 175,000 units (up 37.9 percent year-on-year).

*Initial expectations were that sales would be approximately flat in the October to December quarter and up approximately five percent in the January to March quarter, returning to the previous year's levels during the period from the end of the year to the beginning of next year.

