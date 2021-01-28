Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, January 28, 2021
Thursday, 28 January 2021, 16:09 HKT/SGT
Source: NTT DOCOMO
NTT DOCOMO and JR EAST Verify Stable 5G Communication aboard ALFA-X Shinkansen Test Train Running at 360km/h
- Setting the stage for advanced, high-value mobility aboard high-speed trains -

TOKYO, Jan 28, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC. and East Japan Railway Company (JR East) jointly announced that they have verified the stable operation of important 5G communication capabilities, including handover between base stations and the transmission of high-definition video data, in trials conducted aboard JR East's ALFA-X(1) Shinkansen test train running at 360km/h. The trials confirmed that it will be possible to ensure stable mobile communication environments on high-speed trains for the delivery of high-value mobile services.

DOCOMO has been working to confirm the feasibility of 5G communication in high-speed environments since 2017. For the newly announced trials, experimental equipment conforming to international standard and specifications established by the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP(2)) was put through various trials conducted for the first time in Japan aboard ALFA-X running at 360km/h.

In general, communication quality at high speed becomes unstable due to the influence of direct-path obstructions and the Doppler effect. This is especially true in the case of 5G, which uses relatively high frequency bands that are more sensitive to physical obstructions and the Doppler effect compared to lower frequency bands used in legacy mobile communication networks.

Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Wireless & Mobility
