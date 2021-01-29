Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Friday, January 29, 2021
Friday, 29 January 2021, 08:00 HKT/SGT
Shanghai Longyao Chief Scientist Professor Xuanming Yang published a research article on optimizing CAR-T cells function with independently expressed full-length OX40
The research demonstrated that the OX40 design enhanced the antitumor activity of CAR-T cells with the potential to overcome the challenge of treating solid tumors

HONG KONG, Jan 29, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - China Biotech Services Holdings Limited ("CH BIOTECH SER" or "Company", stock code: 8037.HK) non-wholly-owned subsidiary Shanghai Longyao Biotechnology Co., Ltd. ( "Shanghai Longyao"), the Chief Scientist Professor Xuanming Yang published a CD20-CART-OX40 related research article on January 27, 2021, EST, on Science Translational Medicine. Professor Yang found that an independently expressed full-length OX40 not only enhanced the cytotoxicity of CAR-T cells, it also reduced the exhaustion markers, thereby maintaining their function in immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment. In mouse tumor models and in patients with metastatic lymphoma, these CAR-T cells exhibited robust amplification and antitumor activities. The findings provide an alternative option for CAR-T optimization with the potential to overcome the challenge of treating solid tumors.

LY007 Cellular Injection is a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) injection and is mainly used in the treatment of relapsed/refractory CD20-positive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and metastatic follicular lymphoma. LY007 Cellular Injection has been developed independently by Shanghai Longyao and incorporates its patented OX40 co-stimulatory signal design. Experiments have proved that the design enhances the efficacy of the Product without compromising safety. According to the clinical trial application of LY007 Cellular Injection, Shanghai Longyao will commence Phase I clinical trial and study of LY007 Cellular Injection based on the submitted proposal. On January 21, 2021, the National Medical Products Administration's approval of Shanghai Longyao's clinical trial application for LY007 Cellular Injection demonstrates Shanghai Longyao's capabilities in the research and development of immunocellular drugs.

For further information about the CD-20-CART-OX40 related research article of Professor Yang Xiaoming, please visit the website of Science Translational Medicine https://stm.sciencemag.org/content/13/578/eaba7308





