Friday, 29 January 2021, 10:03 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Honda Honda Sets Monthly Records for Automobile Production Overseas, in Asia and China

TOKYO, Jan 29, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the year of 2020 as well as for the month of December 2020.



World Production



Calendar Year of 2020

- Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive year.

- Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive year.

- Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive year.



December 2020

- Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the fourth consecutive month.

- Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the fourth consecutive month.

- Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year increase for the fourth consecutive month.



Sales in the Japanese Market



Calendar Year of 2020

- Total Japanese sales experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive year.

- New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year decrease for the fourth consecutive year.

- Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive year.

- Fit was the industry's fourth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the calendar year 2020 with sales of 98,209 units. Freed was the industry's seventh best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the calendar year 2020 with sales of 76,282 units.

- N-BOX was the industry's top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the calendar year 2020 with sales of 195,986 units. N-WGN was the industry's ninth best-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the calendar year 2020 with sales of 69,353 units.



December 2020

- Total Japanese sales experienced a year-on-year increase for the third consecutive month.

- New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year increase for the third consecutive month.

- Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year increase for the third consecutive month.

- Fit was the industry's seventh best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of



December 2020 with sales of 6,726 units.

- N-BOX was the industry's top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of December 2020 with sales of 13,427 units.



Exports from Japan



Calendar Year of 2020

- Total exports from Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive year.



December 2020

- Total exports from Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in two months.



For the full press release, visit: https://global.honda/newsroom/news/2021/c210128eng.html.







Topic: Press release summary

Sectors: Automotive

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

