  • Friday, January 29, 2021
Friday, 29 January 2021, 10:03 HKT/SGT
Source: Honda
Honda Sets Monthly Records for Automobile Production Overseas, in Asia and China

TOKYO, Jan 29, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the year of 2020 as well as for the month of December 2020.

World Production

Calendar Year of 2020
- Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive year.
- Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive year.
- Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive year.

December 2020
- Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the fourth consecutive month.
- Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the fourth consecutive month.
- Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year increase for the fourth consecutive month.

Sales in the Japanese Market

Calendar Year of 2020
- Total Japanese sales experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive year.
- New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year decrease for the fourth consecutive year.
- Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive year.
- Fit was the industry's fourth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the calendar year 2020 with sales of 98,209 units. Freed was the industry's seventh best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the calendar year 2020 with sales of 76,282 units.
- N-BOX was the industry's top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the calendar year 2020 with sales of 195,986 units. N-WGN was the industry's ninth best-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the calendar year 2020 with sales of 69,353 units.

December 2020
- Total Japanese sales experienced a year-on-year increase for the third consecutive month.
- New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year increase for the third consecutive month.
- Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year increase for the third consecutive month.
- Fit was the industry's seventh best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of

December 2020 with sales of 6,726 units.
- N-BOX was the industry's top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of December 2020 with sales of 13,427 units.

Exports from Japan

Calendar Year of 2020
- Total exports from Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive year.

December 2020
- Total exports from Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in two months.

For the full press release, visit: https://global.honda/newsroom/news/2021/c210128eng.html.



Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
