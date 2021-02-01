Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, February 1, 2021
Monday, 1 February 2021, 12:40 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: LEXUS
Lexus Announces 2020 Global Sales Results

Toyota City, Japan, Feb 1, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Lexus announced today its 2020 global sales results as described below.

Global sales for January-December 2020 totaled 718,715 units (a 6% decrease from the previous year). Sales for January-June totaled approximately 304,000 (a 16% decrease from the previous year) due to the spread of COVID-19, while sales from July-December totaled approximately 415,000 (a 2% increase from the previous year), attaining the same level as the second half of the previous year. In addition to robust sales of such models as the ES and RX, the new IS and LS, which began sales in autumn 2020, have been well-received. By region, cumulative annual sales in China marked an all-time high, pulling global sales forward.

January-December 2020 sales results by main regions are as follows

- North America Approx. 297,000 units (a decrease of 9%)
- China (including Hong Kong) Approx. 225,000 units (an increase of 11%)
- Europe Approx. 71,000 units (a decrease of 19%)
- Japan Approx. 49,000 units (a decrease of 21%)
- Middle East Approx. 27,000 units (a decrease of 18%)
- East Asia Approx. 32,000 units (a decrease of 8%)

Lexus International President / Chief Branding Officer Koji Sato

"I would like to express my heartfelt appreciation to each and every one of our customers around the world as well as to all of our team members involved in sales, production, and development. And to all those who are doing their best to fulfill their responsibilities while confronting various difficulties, please know that you have my deepest respect.

This year, Lexus will take a new step forward in aiming to make the diversified lifestyles of our customers more rewarding. This Spring, we will unveil our new brand vision, along with a new concept, which illustrates our intentions for the future and marking the beginning of the next generation of Lexus. Furthermore, we will launch the first model under our new vision within this year, and we will continue to introduce new models next year and beyond. From here on as well, by being considerate of our customers around the world and engaging in car-making that exceeds their expectations, we will continue to take up the challenge of delivering happiness to all people who come into contact with Lexus. I look forward to sharing more with you soon."



Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
LEXUS Links

http://www.lexus-int.com

https://www.facebook.com/LexusJP

https://twitter.com/lexusint

https://www.youtube.com/user/LexusGlobal

LEXUS
July 7, 2020 12:31 HKT/SGT
Lexus Premieres New LS
June 16, 2020 08:08 HKT/SGT
Lexus Premieres New IS
June 2, 2020 08:12 HKT/SGT
LEXUS previews the New IS
Apr 14, 2020 12:33 HKT/SGT
Lexus Cancels LEXUS DESIGN EVENT at 2020 Milan Design Week
Feb 25, 2020 17:27 HKT/SGT
Lexus' Electrification Drives Sensory Experience at Milan Design Week 2020
Feb 3, 2020 13:40 HKT/SGT
Lexus Announces 2019 Global Sales Results
Nov 22, 2019 10:55 HKT/SGT
World Premiere of Lexus' First EV, the UX 300e
Nov 20, 2019 10:06 HKT/SGT
The Stunning Lexus LC 500 Convertible Makes its Global Debut at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show
Oct 23, 2019 13:04 HKT/SGT
Lexus Presents its Vision of Future Electrification with the World Premiere of the LF-30 Electrified Concept
Aug 7, 2019 13:12 HKT/SGT
Lexus International Releases 2019 Mid-Year Sales Report
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       