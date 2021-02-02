Tuesday, 2 February 2021, 11:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Takex Co., Ltd. Lasting Antiviral Effect against Covid-19 virus (SARS-CoV-2) by TAKEX CLEAN EXTRA Ethanol sanitizer with Bamboo extract verifies 99.99% virus inactivation even after 15 days

Osaka, Japan, Feb 2, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Takex Co., Ltd., (President and CEO: Hisayuki Okada), engaged in R&D in Bamboo since developing the original sanitizer with Bamboo extract in 1987, is pleased to announce the verification test of TAKEX CLEAN EXTRA (ethanol sanitizer containing Bamboo extract) conducted with Covid-19 virus (SARS-CoV-2), confirmed 99.99% virus inactivation even after 15 days.



TAKEX CLEAN EXTRA is a 'food grade' ethanol sanitizer for the food industry containing extract of Bamboo sheath. Certified Halal by JAKIM (the Department of Islamic Development, Malaysia), TAKEX CLEAN EXTRA is manufactured in Kuala Lumpur and is available in Malaysia and Singapore, in Indonesia as 'MAZTEX CLEAN EXTRA' and Thailand as 'TAKETSUYU'.



Realizing the potential of Bamboo, Takex will continue to research and develop products which contribute to public safety and the health and wellbeing of people around the world.



Summary and result of the evaluation test are as follows:



o Covid-19 virus strain used for the test:

SARS-CoV-2 JPN/TY/WK-521, provided by Japan's National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID)



o Test summary

Test facility: Japan Textile Products Quality & Technology Center (QTEC)

Test sample: TAKEX CLEAN EXTRA (ethanol preparation containing extract of Bamboo)

Temperature: 25 degrees C

Measurement of infectious titer: Plaque assay

Test specimen preparation: December 3, 2020

Test date: December 18, 2020



o Test method

1. Apply test sample on 50 x 50 mm plates, and dry. Store plates for 15 days, then use as test specimens.

2. Inoculate 0.40ml of the test virus inoculum onto the 15 days-old test specimens.

3. After covering with a PE film (40 x 40 mm) and contacting at 25 degrees C and relative humidity of not less than 90% for 24 hours, add 10ml of wash-out solution onto each specimen.

4. Rub the surface of each specimen and film to wash out the virus.

5. Measure the infectious virus titer by plaque assay.



o Test result

Confirmed 99.99% of the virus became inactive 15 days after TAKEX CLEAN EXTRA application.



o Test standard

ISO21702



What is Bamboo extract?



Our Bamboo extract is obtained from the crushed sheath of the gramineous Moso bamboo grown in Japan, using a special extraction method. It is approved as a food additive by the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, assuring its safety.



Takex confirmed in research with Osaka Prefecture University that the Bamboo extract was effective in inactivating feline calicivirus, an alternative of norovirus, which is one of the agents of food poisoning. In further research with Tottori University, it was confirmed that the Bamboo extract is effective to inactivate bird flu virus (H5N3).



For details of the SARS-CoV-2 test and TAKEX product information, please refer to the attached reference document.



About Takex Co., Ltd.



Takex has been developing, manufacturing and selling hygiene products and shelf-life improvement agents that contain active ingredients extracted from bamboo since it developed a sanitizer using Bamboo extract in 1987. Targeting not only the Japanese market but also overseas and Halal markets, Takex offers antibacterial and sanitizing agents, freshness-keeping agents, food additives and others which obtain halal certification by JAKIM, Malaysia in the halal market. See https://takex-co.com/en/.



Takexco Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., a Takex subsidiary established in Sept. 2017, aims to act as a bridge between Malaysia and Japan, with emphasis on the halal market and industries. Takexco products are available at Lazada, https://www.lazada.com.my/shop/takexco-malaysia-sdn-bhd/.



Indonesian distributor:

PT Mazta Farma - www.maztafarma.com

E: [email protected] , [email protected]

T: (+62) 021-22527412; IG: @maztexofficial, FB: Maztex Indonesia

Green Sedayu Biz Park DM 16 No.36, Jl. Daan Mogot KM.18, Kalideres, Jakarta Barat



Media contact:

Takex PR office (Kyodo PR)

E: [email protected]







