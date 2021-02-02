Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, February 2, 2021
Tuesday, 2 February 2021, 13:18 HKT/SGT
Source: NTT DOCOMO
NTT DOCOMO's Ambitious New Eco Targets Validated by Science-Based Targets Initiative
First Japanese mobile carrier to receive such approval

TOKYO, Feb 2, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO announced that its ambitious greenhouse gas reduction targets by 2030 have been validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi), an international undertaking to certify that greenhouse gas reduction targets of enterprises are consistent with scientific evidence. DOCOMO is the first Japanese mobile carrier to receive such validation from the SBTi.




As part of the validation process, DOCOMO developed science-based targets in line with SBTi criteria, including emissions-reduction targets to limit temperature increases to 1.5degC above the pre-industrial level.

DOCOMO's Scope 1 targets for direct emissions resulting from fuel use within the company and Scope 2 targets for indirect emissions associated with the use of externally purchased electricity and heat both target 50% reductions in emissions, which would lead to accomplishing the goal to limit global warming to 1.5degC above pre-industrial level by 2030 compared to the base year of fiscal year 2018. Also, the company's Scope 3 targets for indirect emissions from the entire value chain other than Scope 1 and 2 emissions call for 14% reductions by 2030 compared to the base year of fiscal year 2019.

SCIENCE BASED TARGETS DRIVING AMBITIOUS CORPORATE CLIMATE ACTION logo
The various targets accord with the DOCOMO Group Environmental Declaration, a vision for a better future for the earth, and the company's Green Action Plan 2030 covering environmental targets to be achieved by the year 2030. To achieve these targets, DOCOMO will act to widely utilize renewable energy, reduce greenhouse gas emissions throughout its supply chain and utilize ICT technology for decarbonization.

Going forward, DOCOMO will continue to strengthen its development initiatives to help realize a more sustainable society where all generations can enjoy safe, secure and comfortable lives that transcend conventional boundaries.

About NTT DOCOMO

NTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 80 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities ("+d" partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations. https://www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english/.



 News Alerts
