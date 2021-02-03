Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Wednesday, 3 February 2021, 14:26 HKT/SGT
Source: NTT DOCOMO
NTT DOCOMO to Establish a 5G Consortium in Thailand with Leading Partners
ACTIVIO Inc., AGC Inc., Advanced Wireless Network Co., Ltd., EXEO ASIA Co., Ltd., FUJITSU LIMITED, Loxley Public Company Limited, Mobile Innovation Co., Ltd., NEC Corporation, NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation, NTT Communications, NTT DATA INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT CONSULTING, Inc., NTT DOCOMO, INC., NTT Ltd.

TOKYO, Feb 3, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - The initial members of the 5G Global Enterprise solution Consortium (5GEC) will be ACTIVIO Inc., AGC Inc., Advanced Wireless Network Co., Ltd., EXEO ASIA Co., Ltd., FUJITSU LIMITED, Loxley Public Company Limited, Mobile Innovation Co., Ltd., NEC Corporation, NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation, NTT Communications, NTT DATA INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT CONSULTING, Inc., NTT DOCOMO, INC., and NTT Ltd.




As global enterprises digitally transform their overseas operations, the consortiums mission, by coordinating each members strength such as advantages in network technologies or sales and marketing networks, will be to provide such companies with professional consultation regarding 5G solutions, especially flexible and highly secure private 5G networks that function independently of public networks offered by local telecommunications operators. Through the consortium, the participating members will offer the one-stop delivery of private 5G systems and related managed services, capitalizing on the key characteristics of 5G, including Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB), Ultra Reliable Low Latency Communications (URLLC) and Massive Machine Type Communications (mMTC).

Demonstration tests are planned in Thailand in the second half of this year. Commercial services are expected to launch in 2022, targeting vertical industries such as manufacturing and construction companies based in Thailand. Thereafter, the partnership plans to expand into other markets, especially in the Asia-Pacific region where many manufacturing companies with high needs for digital transformation are located.

The consortium will draw on NTT DOCOMO's pioneering leadership in Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN), high expandability and open interfaces to support various mobile frequencies in each country and connect devices provided by various vendors. As a result, the consortium expects to provide users with highly flexible and optimized private 5G networks.

The consortium looks forward to resolving societal and business issues by way of providing world-class 5G private-wireless services, and hopes to contribute to realize a rich society by advancing the digital transformation of companies with business units abroad.



Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Telecoms, Wireless & Mobility
