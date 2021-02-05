Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, February 5, 2021
Friday, 5 February 2021, 09:36 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Fujitsu Ltd
Fujitsu Named to FORTUNE Magazine's 2021 List of "World's Most Admired Companies" for Third Year Running

TOKYO, Feb 5, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced that it has been named to FORTUNE Magazine's 2021 list of "World's Most Admired Companies" for the third year in a row.

This year, 670 companies were nominated from 30 countries as the "World's Most Admired Companies," of which 332 were selected (15 of which were Japanese companies). Fujitsu was selected in the category for the IT Services industry and was highly-evaluated in areas including Global Competitiveness and Innovation.

Conducted through a partnership between Fortune Magazine and Korn Ferry(1), the annually published "World's Most Admired Companies" list is determined based on a survey of a combined 15,000 executives, directors at global companies, and analysts. Companies are evaluated based on nine categories: Innovation, People Management, Use of Corporate Assets, Social Responsibility, Quality of Management, Financial Soundness, Long-Term Investment Value, Quality of Products/Services, and Global Competitiveness. Companies that receive high evaluations in these categories are selected for inclusion in the list.

Fujitsu will continue to advance business activities from the perspective of the environment, society, and governance (ESG) in order to realize Our Purpose as stated in the Fujitsu Way - "to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation" - and further increase its efforts to contribute to the sustainable development of society and the Earth.

(1) Korn Ferry:
Established in 1969 in the United States, Korn Ferry is a global management consulting firm that works to develop talent and make organizations more effective. It has 7,000 employees providing services in over 50 countries.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company offering a full range of technology products, solutions and services. Approximately 130,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.9 trillion yen (US$35 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.



Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Electronics, Cloud & Enterprise
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Fujitsu Ltd Links

http://www.fujitsu.com

https://plus.google.com/+Fujitsu

https://www.facebook.com/FujitsuJapan

https://twitter.com/Fujitsu_Global

https://www.youtube.com/user/FujitsuOfficial

https://www.linkedin.com/company/fujitsu/

Fujitsu Ltd
Feb 4, 2021 09:17 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu and Hokkaido University Develop "Explainable AI" Technology Providing Users with Concrete Steps to Achieve Desired Outcomes
Jan 26, 2021 10:47 HKT/SGT
New Fujitsu LIFEBOOK Models Built to Enable the New Normal
Jan 21, 2021 09:05 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Delivers Cashless, Contactless Retail Experience for Masked Shoppers with Hygienic, Multi-Factor Biometric Authentication Technology
Jan 13, 2021 09:55 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Leverages Deep Learning to Achieve World's Most Accurate Recognition of Complex Actions and Behaviors Based on Skeleton Data
Dec 17, 2020 10:44 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Develops Technology to Discover Characteristic Causal Relationships of Individual Data in Medicine, Marketing, and More
Dec 11, 2020 10:17 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Offers Free Access to 'Ontenna' Educational Solutions for Deaf Students
Dec 9, 2020 10:12 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Earns Top Rating in CDP Climate Change, Water Security
Dec 8, 2020 08:43 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu and Zippin Announce Partnership to Accelerate Checkout-free Retail Store Adoption
Dec 1, 2020 12:33 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu to Deliver O-RAN standard compliant Radio Units for KDDI's 5G Commercial Service in Japan Using Virtualized Base Stations
Nov 27, 2020 16:01 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Develops Virtual Router Acceleration Technology to Deliver Ultra-High-Speed Packet Processing Performance
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       