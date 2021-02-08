Monday, 8 February 2021, 13:19 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: NEC Corporation NEC, Netcracker and DigitalRoute Partner to Accelerate 5G Monetization - Partnership enables CSPs to quickly deploy a 5G mobile core network in the cloud and monetize any 5G business model -

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, Feb 8, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701), Netcracker and DigitalRoute announced today a strategic partnership in which NEC will offer DigitalRoute's Usage Data Platform alongside its 5G mobile core network (5GC). NEC and Netcracker have previously collaborated with DigitalRoute to deliver the Netcracker Digital BSS solution to operators around the world.



This new partnership will include both DigitalRoute and Netcracker as part of NEC's 5GC product suite. It will allow NEC to provide an end-to-end 5G mobile core network to its customers. The joint solution gives communications service providers (CSPs) the ability to quickly deploy 5GC with BSS functions that enable them to monetize any type of 5G business model, including complex B2B and B2B2X scenarios.



NEC actively promotes an open, virtualized infrastructure model in support of 5G, utilizing IT, orchestration and network expertise. Specifically, the standalone (SA) 5GC enables flexible operations, supported by the adoption of container technology. In addition, the SA 5GC enables the provisioning of network slices, which are ideal for services that take advantage of 5G features, while also improving scalability. The SA 5GC is available in the cloud, providing more flexibility and options for CSPs.



"NEC is proud to add DigitalRoute as a 5GC partner and to offer its advanced, experienced and cloud-native Usage Data Platform. We have a long history with DigitalRoute through the collaboration with Netcracker's BSS solution, and we look forward to providing a high-quality, highly reliable end-to-end 5GC solution to transform global CSPs," said Michio Kiuchi, General Manager, 2nd Network Solutions Division at NEC.



"Our partnership with NEC and Netcracker will enable CSPs and enterprises to monetize any type of 5G business model, however they evolve in the future," says Mauro Carobene, Chief Revenue Officer at DigitalRoute. "DigitalRoute brings 20 years of expertise in monetizing usage-based business models, both for CSPs and across a wide range of industries. We look forward to continue working with NEC and Netcracker to enable 5G monetization with our Usage Data Platform, which is purpose built to track, orchestrate and monetize usage data."



"With Netcracker Digital BSS already in use by so many CSPs around the world, working more closely with our parent company NEC as well as partner DigitalRoute will bring even stronger solutions to market," said Bob Titus, CTO of Netcracker. "The industry leadership shown through this collaboration will provide real business results as CSPs begin offering new services on new networks while maintaining the highest levels of customer experience as well as accuracy and speed when it comes to billing and mediation of that service usage."



About Netcracker Technology



Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.



For more information, visit new windowwww.netcracker.com.



About DigitalRoute



DigitalRoute has the only platform that is purpose built to convert raw usage data into billable items. This enables companies to capitalize on the growing wave of usage-based business models. More than 400 companies rely on our platform for usage-based monetization, quote-to-cash automation, finance system consolidation and telecom mediation. We deliver extreme precision in the most complex environments in the world. We're the new standard for usage-based revenue. Learn more at new windowwww.digitalroute.com.



About NEC Corporation



NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.







