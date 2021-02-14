Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Sunday, February 14, 2021
Sunday, 14 February 2021, 01:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Cofttek Holding Limited
Cofttek, China's Largest Manufacturer of PEA, Draws Attention of Investors

LUOHE CITY, China, Feb 14, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Cofttek Holding Limited, a Chinese pharmaceutical manufacturer, has recently drawn the attention of investors, following the U.S. introduction of the FDA drug ultramicronized Palmitoylethanolamide (PEA) for COVID-19 patients. Cofttek is China's largest manufacturer of ultramicronized Palmitoylethanolamide (PEA) raw materials. Following the U.S. news, orders at Cofttek have surged, and production capacity has been saturated.

Cofttek founder Dr. Zeng explained, "Following this FDA news, the share price of FSD Pharma (NASDAQ: HUGE), our main competitor in the USA, roared from $3 to $14 in a few days. As the largest PEA manufacturer in China, Cofttek has attracted similar attention from many investors in the industry."

About Palmitoylethanolamide (PEA): https://www.cofttek.com/product/544-31-0/

Palmitoylethanolamide (PEA), an endogenous (manufactured by the body) fatty acid amide, is emerging as a new agent in the treatment of pain and inflammation. As an endogenous agent, one that is also found in foods such as eggs and milk, no serious side effects or drug-drug interactions have been identified.

PEA is a naturally occurring fatty acid. It is similar to an endocannabinoid, which is one of a suite of molecules found in cannabis targeting CB2 receptors. CB2 receptors can modulate both inflammation and pain throughout the human body. COVID-19 is characterized by an over-exuberant inflammatory response that may lead to a cytokine storm, which is not a virus killer. But Cofttek believes it can mitigate that immune response, which can be fatal.

About Cofttek

Cofttek Holding Limited, founded in 2008, is a high-tech pharmaceutical biochemical enterprise, integrating production, R&D and sales. It is located in Luohe Chemical Industry Park, in Luohe City, Henan Province, and is committed to the research and development of advanced pharmaceuticals, providing innovative products and high-quality services for the pharmaceutical industry.

Media Contact:
Dr. Zeng, Cofttek Holding Limited
E: [email protected],T: 86 1390 2465871
Website: https://www.cofttek.com

Source: Cofttek Holding Limited




Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: BioTech, Healthcare & Pharm
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Cofttek, China's Largest Manufacturer of PEA, Draws Attention of Investors  
Feb 14, 2021 01:00 HKT/SGT
Yutong Bus to serve FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020  
Feb 14, 2021 00:30 HKT/SGT
Longhua District Carries out Future City Scenes Experiment  
Feb 13, 2021 12:00 HKT/SGT
Saudi Arabia set to become the next cloud computing hub as major leaders share their vision at World Cloud Show - KSA  
Feb 12, 2021 19:26 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Outlines 2021 Motorsports Activities  
Feb 12, 2021 16:16 HKT/SGT
Czech Hydrometeorological Institute puts NEC SX-Aurora TSUBASA supercomputer into operation  
Feb 12, 2021 13:36 HKT/SGT
JCB and Keychain Create Blockchain-based Micropayment Solution for IoT  
Feb 12, 2021 13:00 HKT/SGT
Apollomics, Inc. Licenses a Targeted, Active Checkpoint Control Immunotherapy for Greater China and South Africa  
Feb 12, 2021 13:00 HKT/SGT
Star-studded lineup for Youth With You Season3, Dance Mentor LISA returns  
Feb 12, 2021 11:00 HKT/SGT
Showa Denko Revises Forecast of Consolidated Performance, and to Record Impairment Losses (Extraordinary Losses)  
Feb 12, 2021 10:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
World Cloud Show - Vietnam
21   February
Virtual
Southeast Asia Digital Week 2021
23  -  26   February
Virtual
inter airport South East Asia 2021
24  -  26   February
Singapore
World AI Show
4   March
Virtual, Jakarta Indonesia
World CX Summit
11   March
Virtual, Asia
POWER WEEK ASIA
15  -  18   March
Virtual
2021 Smart City & Summit Expo
23  -  26   March
Taiwan
CFO & Treasury Summit
20   April
Virtual
Digital Practice Summit
16   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
Future Energy Asia 2021 Exhibition & Summit (A Hybrid Event)
30  June -  2   July
Bangkok, Thailand
Accounting & Finance Show Hong Kong
28  -  29   July
Virtual
2021 World Battery Expo
16  -  18   August
China
Accounting & Finance Show Asia
21  -  22   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Malaysia
12   October
Virtual
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       