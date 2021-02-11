Thursday, 11 February 2021, 11:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Apollomics, Inc. / Iterion Therapeutics Apollomics, Inc. and Iterion Therapeutics Announce Exclusive Collaboration and License Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Tegavivint in Greater China Agreement will expand clinical development for a potent and selective small molecule targeting TBL1, a downstream target in the Wnt/Beta-catenin signaling pathway

FOSTER CITY, Calif. and HANGZHOU, China and HOUSTON, Texas, Feb 11, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Apollomics, Inc., an innovative biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery and development of mono- and combination- oncology therapies, and Iterion Therapeutics, Inc., a venture-backed, clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel cancer therapeutics, today announced an exclusive collaboration and license agreement for the development and commercialization of tegavivint in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, also known as Greater China.



Tegavivint is a potent and selective inhibitor of nuclear Beta-catenin that works through binding to TBL1 (Transducin Beta-like Protein One), a downstream target in the Wnt-signaling pathway. Iterion is pursuing the development of Tegavivint for the treatment of cancers where nuclear Beta-catenin signaling is known to play a role. Tegavivint is currently the subject of a Phase 1/2a clinical trial in patients with progressive desmoid tumors.



"As a potent and selective small molecule targeting the Wnt-signaling pathway, Tegavivint is an ideal addition to our clinical development pipeline," said Guo-Liang Yu, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Apollomics. "The preclinical work has demonstrated that the differentiated mechanism of action may be applicable in several indications as both a monotherapy and a combination treatment. We look forward to working with the Iterion team to expand development in Greater China."



Under the terms of the agreement, Apollomics will be responsible for clinical development and commercialization in Greater China. Apollomics and Iterion will form a joint development committee to ensure ongoing collaboration of Tegavivint across indications and geographies. Iterion has received an initial cash payment for ongoing research and development costs in connection with the company's global development of Tegavivint. Iterion is also eligible to receive potential development and sales milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties on net sales. Apollomics will be responsible for all costs related to development and commercialization activities for Tegavivint in Greater China.



Rahul Aras, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Iterion Therapeutics, added, "As we explore multiple indications for Tegavivint in the U.S., including desmoid tumors, acute myeloid leukemia, non-small cell lung cancer, and pediatric cancers, we are excited to partner with Apollomics to expand its development and potential commercialization in Greater China. With Apollomics' oncology focus and growing footprint in China, they are the partner of choice to successfully advance Tegavivint for cancer patients in this region."



About Tegavivint



Tegavivint is a potent and selective inhibitor of nuclear Beta-catenin that binds to TBL1 (Transducin Beta-like Protein One), a downstream target in the Wnt-signaling pathway. Targeting TBL1 may enable specific silencing of Wnt-pathway oncogenic gene expression without affecting other necessary cellular functions that are disrupted when targeting higher up the Wnt-pathway. This avoids toxicity issues common to other drugs in this pathway.



Tegavivint has the potential for clinical utility in multiple cancer types. Tegavivint is currently the subject of a Phase 1/2a clinical trial in progressive desmoid tumors. Desmoid tumors, a rare type of sarcoma for which there is no currently approved therapy, are driven primarily by nuclear Beta-catenin signaling and, thus, present an optimal indication for demonstrating the drug's mechanism of action as the company pursues additional clinical programs. Tegavivint has also demonstrated anti-tumor activity in multiple pre-clinical models, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).



About Iterion Therapeutics



Iterion Therapeutics is a venture-backed, clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel cancer therapeutics. The company's lead product, Tegavivint, is a potent and selective inhibitor of nuclear Beta-catenin, an oncology target implicated in cell proliferation, differentiation, immune evasion and stem cell renewal. Research demonstrating anti-tumor activity in multiple pre-clinical models indicate that Tegavivint has the potential for clinical utility in multiple cancer types. Tegavivint is currently the subject of a Phase 1/2a clinical trial in patients with progressive desmoid tumors. Iterion is also pursuing development in additional cancers where nuclear Beta-catenin signaling has been shown to play a role, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML), non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and pediatric cancers, including sarcomas, lymphoma and other solid tumors. This research/clinical trial was supported with a $15.9 million grant from the Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas. For more information on Iterion, please visit https://iteriontherapeutics.com.



About Apollomics, Inc.



Apollomics, Inc. is an innovative biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery and development of mono- and combination- oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to eradicate cancer. The company's existing pipeline consists of several development-stage assets, including novel, humanized monoclonal antibodies that restore the body's immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells, and targeted therapies against uncontrolled growth signaling pathways. For more information, please visit www.apollomicsinc.com.



