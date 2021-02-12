Friday, 12 February 2021, 16:16 HKT/SGT Share:

Toyota City, Japan, Feb 12, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) focuses on motorsports and engages in activities to offer ever-better cars to our customers, including the development, production and establishment of sales projects for products created from the racing environment.



The year 2020 was difficult for TGR as numerous motorsports events were postponed or cancelled. Despite these conditions, thanks to the support of our fans, we won the teams' and the drivers' titles in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) and our third consecutive victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. In the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), TGR won the drivers' and co-drivers' championships, while in the Japanese Super Formula Championship, the teams' title was achieved. Our quest never ends. In 2021, we will continue to push forward with all of our supporters through these difficult times, delivering the joy and excitement of driving, the energy and sensation of motorsports to a wider audience and engaging in various activities within and outside of Japan.



In addition to the WEC, WRC, Japan Rally Championship, SUPER GT and Japanese Super Formula Championship that have already been announced, we will also provide new information related to customer motorsports, driver development and ROOKIE Racing.



In the field of customer motorsports, we will offer sales and support for GR Supra GT4 as well as continuing support for the LEXUS RC F GT3 so that more customers can enjoy opportunities to enjoy racing. In order to develop Japanese drivers who are capable of competing both within and outside of Japan, we will continue to identify and support young drivers. We will also promote activities to open a wider window for everyone. Following on from 2020, this year ROOKIE Racing will participate in the Super Taikyu series with GR models. It will also start participation in SUPER GT and the Japanese Super Formula Championship. Keeping our focus on making ever-better cars through motorsports, we will offer feedback to car development based on issues pointed out by privateer teams. Taking into consideration the effects of the global spread of COVID-19, we have decided to cancel our participation in the N?rburgring 24 Hours scheduled for June this year.







