Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, February 12, 2021
Friday, 12 February 2021, 16:16 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Outlines 2021 Motorsports Activities

Toyota City, Japan, Feb 12, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) focuses on motorsports and engages in activities to offer ever-better cars to our customers, including the development, production and establishment of sales projects for products created from the racing environment.

The year 2020 was difficult for TGR as numerous motorsports events were postponed or cancelled. Despite these conditions, thanks to the support of our fans, we won the teams' and the drivers' titles in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) and our third consecutive victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. In the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), TGR won the drivers' and co-drivers' championships, while in the Japanese Super Formula Championship, the teams' title was achieved. Our quest never ends. In 2021, we will continue to push forward with all of our supporters through these difficult times, delivering the joy and excitement of driving, the energy and sensation of motorsports to a wider audience and engaging in various activities within and outside of Japan.

In addition to the WEC, WRC, Japan Rally Championship, SUPER GT and Japanese Super Formula Championship that have already been announced, we will also provide new information related to customer motorsports, driver development and ROOKIE Racing.

In the field of customer motorsports, we will offer sales and support for GR Supra GT4 as well as continuing support for the LEXUS RC F GT3 so that more customers can enjoy opportunities to enjoy racing. In order to develop Japanese drivers who are capable of competing both within and outside of Japan, we will continue to identify and support young drivers. We will also promote activities to open a wider window for everyone. Following on from 2020, this year ROOKIE Racing will participate in the Super Taikyu series with GR models. It will also start participation in SUPER GT and the Japanese Super Formula Championship. Keeping our focus on making ever-better cars through motorsports, we will offer feedback to car development based on issues pointed out by privateer teams. Taking into consideration the effects of the global spread of COVID-19, we have decided to cancel our participation in the N?rburgring 24 Hours scheduled for June this year.



Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Toyota Motor Corporation Links

http://www.toyota-global.com

https://plus.google.com/+toyotaglobal

https://www.facebook.com/ToyotaMotorCorporation/

https://twitter.com/TOYOTA_PR/

https://www.youtube.com/user/toyotajpchannel/

https://ph.linkedin.com/company/toyota

Toyota Motor Corporation
Jan 28, 2021 12:33 HKT/SGT
Toyota's 2020 Global Sales down 10.5 Percent Year-on-Year
Jan 25, 2021 08:51 HKT/SGT
Ogier Claims Record Eighth Monte-Carlo win in Toyota Yaris WRC 1-2
Jan 18, 2021 17:08 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Targets the Top Step on Classic Season Opener
Jan 18, 2021 16:30 HKT/SGT
Second Overall as Toyota Gazoo Racing Fights To the End of Dakar 2021
Jan 15, 2021 07:37 HKT/SGT
Toyota Gazoo Racing Introduces GR010 Hybrid Hypercar
Jan 15, 2021 07:16 HKT/SGT
New-Look Toyota Yaris Wrc Ready to Fight for More Titles in 2021
Dec 25, 2020 14:14 HKT/SGT
Toyota Launches "C+pod" Ultra-Compact Battery Electric Vehicle in Japan
Dec 25, 2020 12:43 HKT/SGT
Toyota's Global Sales and Production Up Year-on-Year in November for Third Consecutive Month
Dec 22, 2020 14:20 HKT/SGT
Toyota Shows e-Palette Geared Towards Practical MaaS Applications
Dec 18, 2020 10:15 HKT/SGT
Ultra-Lightweight Intelligent Wheelchair Receives $1M as Winner of Mobility Unlimited Challenge is Announced
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       