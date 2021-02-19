Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, February 19, 2021
Thursday, 18 February 2021, 22:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Seascape
Seascape Network NFT Store Now Online Ahead Further BSC Integration Announcements

SINGAPORE, Feb 18, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Seascape Network, NFT and DeFi gaming platform supported by Binance, has unveiled its native NFT Store with their NFTs named Scapes, complete with minting and staking capabilities. Users are now able to mint or stake Seascape NFTs on their currently released games, or collect the NFTs as collector's items.




In redefining the traditional sense of NFTs, Seascape Network, a gaming platform founded upon NFT and DeFi economies, has officially launched its homegrown NFT store. This announcement follows the successful launch of its native token, Crowns, or CWS. The new development marks another milestone for the Binance-backed NFT and DeFi gaming platform in their current roadmap.

According to their Medium article, the Seascape Network NFTs, Scapes, differ from its predecessors in that it aims to venture beyond the traditional functions associated with NFTs as collector's items, as seen with the most expensive NFT in history sold to date from CryptoKitties. These NFTs can be minted and staked on Seascape DeFi games for rewards. Like the NFTs in the typical sense, the NFT can be collected. Apart from this, Scapes may be accumulated and leveled up, or lent out for accrued interest. This offers users the opportunity to use NFTs as real financial assets in the Seascape ecosystem.

Scapes can now be obtained either from the Seascape Network official platform's DeFi games, or acquired on Opensea. Participants need only set up their MetaMask wallet with a sufficient amount of ETH to take part in auctions and direct purchases, trades and sales. All Scapes have a name and personality, displayed in their Opensea character profile. They also have a quality that is linked to their rarity, which influences their market value. The public currently has an opportunity to grab a free NFT by playing in the first Seascapes DeFi game, The Profit Circus.

Seascape Network aims to make NFTs a critical part of the DeFi economy by ensuring that NFTs act as a means of generating profit for their holders. In the future, subsequent generations of Scapes could be collateralized for loans or leased at variable rates.

For further information about Scapes, please visit its official page. https://opensea.io/collection/seascape

About Seascape

Seascape is a game platform designed around the NFT and DeFi economies. Built on Substrate, the platform will incentivize users to buy, trade, stake and mint NFTs while playing their favorite games.

Seascape is developed by the team behind the award-winning BLOCKLORDS, a blockchain strategy game which has launched successfully on all major DAPP protocols and onboarded thousands of users.

Website: www.seascape.network/

Social Media:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/seascapenetwork
Telegram: https://t.me/seascapenetwork
Discord: https://discord.gg/qG2Vynh
LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/2Km66f4

Media Contact:
Gloria Gao
[email protected]



Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: FX & Digital Currencies
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

