Friday, 19 February 2021, 10:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Bityard Bityard and Paxful to Provide Crypto Access to Global Investors Bityard and Paxful have announced a strategic partnership to provide convenient crypto access to global crypto investors

SINGAPORE, Feb 19, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Bityard, the world's leading crypto derivative exchange, has teamed up with Paxful, a global peer-to-peer cryptocurrency marketplace, to provide convenient payment methods for Bityard users to buy Bitcoin with over 150 fiat currencies, enabling global investors to make deposits at Bityard using local fiat money.







Paxful also offers Bityard users multiple ways to purchase cryptocurrency, including bank transfer, domestic wire, online wallets, gif cards and more. Fiat currencies available for Bityard users to buy crypto assets include the Russian Ruble (RUB), Vietnamese Dong (VND), Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), Nigerian Naira (NGN), Colombian Peso (COP), British Pound (GBP), Mexican Peso (MXN), Canadian Dollar (CAD), Euro (EUR), and Argentine Peso (ARS).



"The partnership between Bityard and Paxful is extremely important for Bityard, as it provides our users with more convenient access to trade crypto assets," said Michael Hung, co-founder at Bityard. "The bull market has attracted a lot of new investors as retail traders, and there are many novices among these traders. For the novices, buying cryptocurrency with local fiat money is an initial step to crypto investing. We at Bityard hope, through the partnership with Paxful, that we can help beginners from around the world to start investing in crypto assets more easily."



In 2020, Paypal started to offer cryptocurrency investment services, a sign that crypto assets are becoming a part of the global financial system. Meanwhile, the rise of Bitcoin and Ethereum have shown that crypto assets have deep potential, and promise value in a long run. The partnership between Bityard and Paxful will provide easy and more convenient access for global investors, especially for the novices, to get started in crypto investment.



About Paxful

Paxful's mission is offering users a fair and secure platform to buy and sell cryptocurrencies. A strength is that it offers a variety of payment methods, particularly in countries that apply restrictive banking rules. In such nations, people can use gift cards to buy crypto assets via Paxful to make deposits on Bityard. Offering a Bitcoin platform since its launch in 2015, Paxful is also branching out, having recently added support for Tether (USDT).



About Bityard

Bityard, as a young and fast-growing cryptocurrency derivative exchange, focuses on providing simple and reliable trading services to all crypto beginners. Following the partnership with Paxful, Bityard will continue to improve its services to bring a better trading experience to users.



Contact: Dan @ Bityard, [email protected] , [email protected] , https://www.bityard.com.







