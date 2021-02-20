Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Saturday, February 20, 2021
Friday, 19 February 2021, 13:02 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Activities Report of Hydrogen Utilization Study Group in Chubu

TOKYO, Feb 19, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - The Hydrogen Utilization Study Group in Chubu, of which Toyota is a member, has conducted concrete studies with the aim of creating a large-scale demand for hydrogen and building a supply chain for stable hydrogen utilization in the Chubu region, since its launch in March 2020.

Since its establishment, the Group has calculated potential demand of hydrogen in various industrial sectors in the Chubu region, considered possibilities of realizing a hydrogen supply chain from import terminals to end users in the Chubu region, and verified switchable hydrogen costs.

The Group has published a report: "Summary of Activities for Hydrogen Utilization in Chubu in 2030".

For more information, visit bit.ly/2Zut2gj.



Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Toyota Motor Corporation Links

http://www.toyota-global.com

https://plus.google.com/+toyotaglobal

https://www.facebook.com/ToyotaMotorCorporation/

https://twitter.com/TOYOTA_PR/

https://www.youtube.com/user/toyotajpchannel/

https://ph.linkedin.com/company/toyota

Toyota Motor Corporation
Feb 19, 2021 17:59 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing heads north in search of further snow success
Feb 12, 2021 16:16 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Outlines 2021 Motorsports Activities
Jan 28, 2021 12:33 HKT/SGT
Toyota's 2020 Global Sales down 10.5 Percent Year-on-Year
Jan 25, 2021 08:51 HKT/SGT
Ogier Claims Record Eighth Monte-Carlo win in Toyota Yaris WRC 1-2
Jan 18, 2021 17:08 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Targets the Top Step on Classic Season Opener
Jan 18, 2021 16:30 HKT/SGT
Second Overall as Toyota Gazoo Racing Fights To the End of Dakar 2021
Jan 15, 2021 07:37 HKT/SGT
Toyota Gazoo Racing Introduces GR010 Hybrid Hypercar
Jan 15, 2021 07:16 HKT/SGT
New-Look Toyota Yaris Wrc Ready to Fight for More Titles in 2021
Dec 25, 2020 14:14 HKT/SGT
Toyota Launches "C+pod" Ultra-Compact Battery Electric Vehicle in Japan
Dec 25, 2020 12:43 HKT/SGT
Toyota's Global Sales and Production Up Year-on-Year in November for Third Consecutive Month
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       