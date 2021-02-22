Monday, 22 February 2021, 11:59 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: NEC Corporation Northgate Public Services Becomes NEC Software Solutions UK from July 2021

TOKYO, Feb 22, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) and Northgate Public Services (NPS) today announced a name change that means from July 2021, NPS will become NEC Software Solutions UK.



The new name brings NPS under the global NEC brand, strengthening the company's position as a market leader in the development of cutting-edge software and services for the local government, police, health and housing sectors.



Tina Whitley, CEO designate of Northgate Public Services, said, "Since being acquired by the NEC group in 2018, our customers have benefited from over £71 million of investment, comprising £42 million on products and £29 million for acquisitions. This has enabled us to develop innovative solutions and services to meet continually changing market needs.



"We've transformed our cloud first enterprise housing software to become the market leader. Our policing system, Connect, has evolved so that police officers can access information about crimes, victims and suspects while on the beat, and in health, we have evolved to become the foremost supplier of non-cancer screening services in the UK.



"NEC values our expertise. They believe in what we are doing and want us to keep on doing it. As NEC Software Solutions UK, we can maintain our roots in the UK while expanding our presence in the global market with the backing to enable us to bring the latest innovations in IoT, AI and facial recognition to our customers."



A number of new developments are already planned under the NEC brand, including a fully mobile housing asset management system for social housing landlords, a cloud-based control room system for emergency services and a combined case management system for adult and youth offending for the justice sector.



NEC Software Solutions UK will remain a separate limited company and will continue to operate from its offices in the UK.



Dr. Masakazu Yamashina, executive vice president of NEC Corporation, said, "We regard NPS as an important part of NEC's global business. We are proud of the company's success and excited for the future as we continue to work with the UK team to drive innovation across the public sector under its new company name, NEC Software Solutions UK."



Legal name changes

The following changes of company name will take place:



- Northgate Public Services (UK) Limited will be re-named NEC Software Solutions UK Limited

- Northgate Public Services (Canada) Limited will be re-named NEC Software Solutions Canada Limited

- Northgate Public Services Pty Limited will be re-named NEC Software Solutions ANZ Pty Limited

- Rave Technologies (India) Pvt Limited will be re-named NEC Software Solutions India Private Limited



About Northgate Public Services



Northgate Public Services (NPS) has a proven history of developing game changing software for the public sector. Our ability to put vital information into the hands of those that need it is the reason why 95% of local authorities use us to collect revenues and administer benefits. It's why 16 different police forces, comprising more than 60% of the UK's police officers, have chosen NPS' CONNECT software to improve decision making at the frontline, why over 150 housing providers use NPS systems to manage their two million homes efficiently and why the NHS choose our technology to help them screen eight million babies for hearing loss. Based in the UK but working around the world, NPS' 2,300 employees help improve the services that matter most. NPS is part of the NEC Corporation ("NEC", TSE: 6701), a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.northgateps.com.



About NEC Corporation



NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.







