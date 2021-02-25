|
TOKYO, Feb 25, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of January 2021.
World Production
- Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in five months.
- Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in five months.
- Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in five months.
Sales in the Japanese Market
- Total Japanese sales experienced a year-on-year increase for the fourth consecutive month.
- New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year increase for the fourth consecutive month.
- Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year increase for the fourth consecutive month.
- Fit was the industry's tenth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of January 2021 with sales of 5,889 units.
- N-BOX was the industry's top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of January 2021 with sales of 16,369 units.
Exports from Japan
- Total exports from Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive month.
For more information visit https://global.honda/newsroom/news/2021/c210225eng.html.
