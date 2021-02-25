Thursday, 25 February 2021, 14:27 HKT/SGT Share:

TOKYO, Feb 25, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of January 2021.



World Production



- Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in five months.

- Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in five months.

- Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in five months.



Sales in the Japanese Market



- Total Japanese sales experienced a year-on-year increase for the fourth consecutive month.

- New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year increase for the fourth consecutive month.

- Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year increase for the fourth consecutive month.

- Fit was the industry's tenth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of January 2021 with sales of 5,889 units.

- N-BOX was the industry's top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of January 2021 with sales of 16,369 units.



Exports from Japan

- Total exports from Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive month.



For more information visit https://global.honda/newsroom/news/2021/c210225eng.html.







