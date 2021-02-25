Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, February 25, 2021
Thursday, 25 February 2021, 14:27 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Honda
Honda Reports Production, Sales and Export Results in January, 2021

TOKYO, Feb 25, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of January 2021.

World Production

- Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in five months.
- Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in five months.
- Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in five months.

Sales in the Japanese Market

- Total Japanese sales experienced a year-on-year increase for the fourth consecutive month.
- New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year increase for the fourth consecutive month.
- Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year increase for the fourth consecutive month.
- Fit was the industry's tenth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of January 2021 with sales of 5,889 units.
- N-BOX was the industry's top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of January 2021 with sales of 16,369 units.

Exports from Japan
- Total exports from Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive month.

For more information visit https://global.honda/newsroom/news/2021/c210225eng.html.



Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Honda Links

http://www.honda.com

https://plus.google.com/110355594819754396833

https://www.facebook.com/HondaJP

https://twitter.com/HondaJP

https://www.youtube.com/user/HondaJPPR

https://ph.linkedin.com/company/honda-motor-co-ltd-

Honda
Feb 19, 2021 16:23 HKT/SGT
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Announces New President & CEO
Jan 29, 2021 11:06 HKT/SGT
CMC Continues after Milestone Achievement
Jan 29, 2021 10:03 HKT/SGT
Honda Sets Monthly Records for Automobile Production Overseas, in Asia and China
Jan 26, 2021 12:14 HKT/SGT
Honda Reaches 100,000-Unit Cumulative Automobile Production Milestone in Vietnam
Jan 20, 2021 10:29 HKT/SGT
Honda, Cruise and GM Take Next Steps Toward Autonomous Vehicle Mobility Service Business in Japan
Dec 24, 2020 08:00 HKT/SGT
Honda Cars India Realigns Production Operations, To Focus on Sustainable Business Efficiency
Dec 2, 2020 16:34 HKT/SGT
Honda's New Acura Airbag Technology wins a Popular Science "Best of What's New" Award
Nov 27, 2020 22:24 HKT/SGT
Honda Added to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index
Nov 27, 2020 21:29 HKT/SGT
Honda Sets Monthly Records for Automobile Production in Asia and China
Nov 19, 2020 16:04 HKT/SGT
Honda to Begin Sales of All-new N-ONE Mini-vehicle
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       