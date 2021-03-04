Thursday, 4 March 2021, 11:45 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: A&S Group (Holdings) Limited A&S Group assisted in vaccines air freight forwarding ground handling services to support anti-virus measures actively

HONG KONG, Mar 4, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - A&S Group (Holdings) Limited ("A&S Group" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company, with its professional and efficient services, is honored to engage in the air freight forwarding ground handling services for vaccines arriving in Hong Kong at Cathay Pacific Cargo Terminal, thus contributing to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.











The first batch of one million doses of Sinovac vaccines arrived in Hong Kong on the afternoon of February 19th. After the vaccines arrived at the airport port, they were immediately towed to Cathay Pacific Cargo Terminal, which are transported and processed with the assistance of the ground crew of A&S Group.. With the arrival of the vaccines in Hong Kong, the professional ground staff of A&S Group immediately took safe and quick measures to help delivering the vaccines so that the public could get vaccinated as soon as possible, A&S is honoured to be participated in one of the important milestones in the fight against COVID-19.



LAW Kwok Leung, Chairman and Executive Director of A & S Group said, "We are very pleased to participate in the air freight forwarding ground handling services for vaccines arriving in Hong Kong, and making contribution to the pandemic prevention. Looking ahead, A&S Group will continue to provide professional, reliable and efficient services to customers in order to maximise returns for shareholders and contribute to society actively."



About A&S Group (Holdings) Limited

Founded in 2002, A&S Group provides air freight forwarding ground handling services with its facilities at its rented warehouse premises with areas of approximately 235,293 sq. ft. in the Airport Freight Forwarding Centre. The Company also provides air cargo terminal operating services at the Cathay Pacific Cargo Terminal ("CPCT"), being one of the three air cargo terminals operating in Hong Kong. Maintaining a fleet of 56 cargo trucks and vans being installed with GPS tracking system and a sizable labor force, A&S Group is one of the very few relatively large players in the respective markets. With a reputation of being professional, reliable and efficient, it wins contracts from customers including leading global logistics companies, major freight forwarding agents and the operator of CPCT.









