  • Friday, March 5, 2021
Friday, 5 March 2021, 16:51 HKT/SGT
Source: Eisai
Eisai to Present Latest Data on Pipeline Assets in the Area of Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia at the 15th International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Disease

TOKYO, Mar 5, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that the latest data from its Alzheimer's disease (AD) and dementia pipeline, including the investigational anti-amyloid beta (Aß) protofibril antibody lecanemab (Development Code: BAN2401), will be presented at the 15th International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Disease (AD/PD2021) to be held virtually from March 9 to 14, 2021.

Regarding lecanemab, preliminary analysis results of changes in brain-Aß amounts as observed in subjects of the ongoing open-label extension (OLE) of the Phase II study (Study 201) will be presented orally.

Regarding aducanumab, for which applications are currently underway in the U.S., Europe and Japan, Biogen Inc. will conduct presentations on the correlation of amyloid PET and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) biomarkers in the Phase III studies (EMERGE/ENGAGE), as well as evaluations of the safety and efficacy of aducanumab in early AD. Lecanemab and aducanumab are being jointly developed by Eisai and Biogen.

Additionally, regarding the joint research effort with Sysmex Corporation for creation of simplified diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease (AD) using blood, a presentation is planned on new data regarding prediction of amyloid positivity through plasma Aß ratio measurement on a fully automated immunoassay incorporating APOE4 status, HISCLTM*.

In addition to presenting the latest data, Eisai and Biogen are planning to host a symposium focusing on the role of Aß in the AD pathology, entitled "The Science Behind the Aß Pathway in AD". Dr. Jeffrey Cummings, Dr. John Hardy, Dr. Colin Masters, and Dr. Philip Schelten, four renowned faculty in this field, will provide a discussion about the loss of Aß homeostasis as an early pathophysiological event within the AD continuum, along with a state-of-the-art presentation on the in vivo biomarkers of Aß.

Eisai aims to realize the prevention and cure of dementia through a multi-dimensional and holistic approach with a foundation of over 35 years of experience of drug discovery activities in the area of AD and dementia. Eisai strives to create innovative medicines as soon as possible to further contribute to addressing the unmet medical needs of, as well as increasing the benefits provided to, those living with the disease and their families.

*HISCLTM is a trademark of Sysmex Corporation.



Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: BioTech
