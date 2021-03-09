Tuesday, 9 March 2021, 10:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Moonstake Moonstake's CENNZ staking pool topped $5.5 million in 10 days

SINGAPORE, Mar 9, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Moonstake is pleased to announce that our staking volume for CENNZ has reached $5.5 million, making Moonstake Wallet the largest CENNZ staking pool in the world. This number is achieved within just 10 days since the launch of CENNZ staking on February 25.







Moonstake entered into a strategic partnership with Centrality last August, bringing Centrality CEO Aaron McDonald on board as an advisor. In October, we held a joint webinar to help spread the latest information about Centrality, and in December, Moonstake became the first wallet in the world to support CENNZ and CPAY in their migration to the mainnet. In December, the Moonstake wallet became the first wallet in the world to support CENNZ and CPAY, which moved to the mainnet, and became the world's first CENNZ staking provider on February 25 this year.



Moonstake started the staking business last year with the aim to create the largest staking network in Asia. Since then, we have developed the most user-friendly Web Wallet and Mobile Wallet (iOS/Android) with support for over 2000 cryptocurrencies. After a full-scale operation launched in August 2020, Moonstake's total staking assets has grown rapidly to reach $800 Million in just 6 months, allowing Moonstake to become one of the top 10 staking providers globally. After Cosmos, IRISnet, Ontology, Harmony, Tezos, Cardano, Qtum, Polkadot, and Quras, Centrality became the 10th available coin for staking on Moonstake Wallet.



About Moonstake



Moonstake was recently established to develop a staking pool protocol to satisfy increasing demands in regional and global blockchain markets. Moonstake develops a staking pool protocol and provides business services through partners and companies.



Moonstake aims to be the largest staking pool network in Asia by providing an active environment for crypto asset holders. Establishing a clear partnership roadmap with Moonstake represents another significant milestone for continuing to strengthen ties with leading platforms across Asia's burgeoning Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) ecosystem. Partnership has been announced with Emurgo, Ontology and NEO to boost staking adoption, Binarystar, Japan's biggest blockchain hub, OIO Holdings Limited (SGX: OIO), a Singapore Listed company. Industry's reputed advisors, such as Lisk and Lawrence Lim of RAMP DEFI support Moonstake's innovative journey.



With a full-scale operation launched in August 2020, Moonstake expanded its business and as of now, Moonstake's total staking assets exceeded over USD 800 Million. https://www.moonstake.io/







