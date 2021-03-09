Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, March 9, 2021
Tuesday, 9 March 2021, 12:28 HKT/SGT
Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
MHI Selected for Inclusion in All Four ESG Investment Indices Adopted by GPIF
High Acclaim Given to Company's Initiatives Addressing Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance Issues

- Selected as constituent of all four indices for third consecutive year -

TOKYO, Mar 9, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has been selected as a constituent of all four indices used by Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), the world's largest pension fund, as references for making ESG (environmental, social, and governance) investments into the country's corporate sector. This is the third consecutive year for MHI to be included in all four indices. The Company's selection reflects the high acclaim accorded to MHI Group's ESG-related initiatives, specifically its response to environmental issues and social challenges, and its bolstering of corporate governance.

The four ESG investment indices referenced by GPIF are the following:
- FTSE Blossom Japan Index: A broad index incorporating overall ESG considerations based on FTSE Russell, an investment index calculator wholly owned by the London Stock Exchange.
- MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index: A similar broad index based on MSCI, a U.S. provider of investment indices.
- MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index (WIN): An MSCI index monitoring companies? gender diversity performance.
- S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index: An index used to evaluate corporate performance in terms of carbon efficiency, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.

MHI proactively undertakes diverse initiatives in each aspect of ESG in pursuit of sustainable social development; these include reducing environmental burdens both internally and at customer sites, promoting diversity, conducting CSR (corporate social responsibility) focused procurement, and strengthening corporate governance and information disclosure. In addition, in its 2021 Medium-Term Business Plan (MTBP) spanning the 2021 through 2023 fiscal years, the Company has newly identified materiality it should address in order to enhance its corporate value and grow in the medium to long term through solutions to social issues. Acclaim for these initiatives led to MHI?s selection for inclusion in the four indices cited above and also, for a fourth straight year, inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia/Pacific Index, one of the world?s leading ESG investment indices.

Going forward, MHI Group will continue to monitor social trends, strive for enhanced initiatives addressing ESG and the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and ensure proper information disclosures. Through its business activities, the Company will make ongoing contributions to the building of a sustainable society.



Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Engineering
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
