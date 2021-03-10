Wednesday, 10 March 2021, 14:00 HKT/SGT Share:

SINGAPORE, Mar 10, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Moonstake is hosting a joint webinar with its strategic partner RockX on 16th of March, 2021 about the Polkadot Ecosystem and its value to the staking economy. It will be held from 7PM Singapore time. This is a rare opportunity to hear from the top staking validator for Polkadot about the key points of staking. We look forward to seeing you there.







Proof-of-Stake (POS) has become the topic of the hour since 2020 due the protocol receiving adoption by the biggest blockchain platforms like Ethereum, Cardano, and Polkadot, and has expanded rapidly over the past year. Polkadot, whose MainNet launched in May 2020, currently has $24 billion of its native token DOT staked, which is 64% of the total PoS market supply. Today, it is one of the fastest growing PoS networks and the second most active DeFi ecosystem after Ethereum.



Speakers of this webinar include RockX CEO and Founder, Alex Lam and Shogo Ishida, Senior Advisor of Moonstake. Moonstake and RockX entered a strategic partnership in January 2021 to support the Polkadot ecosystem and DOT staking on Moonstake Wallet.



RockX is a digital assets platform that offers risk-adjusted crypto investment for the masses and allows users to compound their crypto holdings through mining, staking, and other DeFi products. In September, they launched a USD 20 Million five-year investment program to strengthen the Polkadot ecosystem. The funding, capped at a maximum of USD 500,000 worth of DOT tokens per project, will be provided alongside technical support.



This webinar will be useful for those who want to learn more about Polkadot and other tokens from various PoS-based projects. There will be plenty of time for Q&A, so please feel free to ask any questions you may have.



About this webinar



TOPIC: Proof-of-Stake Economy and Polkadot Ecosystem from 2021 onwards



DATE & TIME: 16th of March, 7PM in Singapore time (GMT+8)



SPEAKERS:

Shogo Ishida, Senior Advisor of Moonstake

Alex Lam, CEO & Founder of RockX



IN THIS WEBINAR, YOU WILL LEARN:

- What is Polkadot and its unique proposition from Moonstake and RockX's points of view as one of the top Polkadot's validators?

- RockX launched a $20 million investment program for the Polkadot ecosystem. What is the final goal on this?

- Staking Economy is the topic of the hour across the globe. How you define it and what's the value you see in 2021 for Polkadot?

- How will Polkadot play a role in the PoS ecosystem? What is the value of participating in polkadot's staking economy and how does Polkadot staking works?

- How will Moonstake and RockX enhance the Polkadot ecosystem as strategic partners and what are the expectations from Polkadot's communities?



Q&A (20 Mins)



Pre-registration is required to participate, so please register from the link below. RSVP Today to take advantage of this free webinar. https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_kztN-BuYQh-nnsgFYUXVhA



About Moonstake



Moonstake was recently established to develop a staking pool protocol to satisfy increasing demands in regional and global blockchain markets. Moonstake develops a staking pool protocol and provides business services through partners and companies.



Moonstake aims to be the largest staking pool network in Asia by providing an active environment for crypto asset holders. Establishing a clear partnership roadmap with Moonstake represents another significant milestone for continuing to strengthen ties with leading platforms across Asia's burgeoning Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) ecosystem. Partnership has been announced with Emurgo, Ontology and NEO to boost staking adoption, Binarystar, Japan's biggest blockchain hub, OIO Holdings Limited (SGX: OIO), a Singapore-listed company. Industry's reputed advisors, such as Lisk and Lawrence Lim of RAMP DEFI support Moonstake's innovative journey.



With a full-scale operation launched in August 2020, we expanded our business and as of now, our total staking assets exceeded over USD 800 Million. https://www.moonstake.io/



About RockX



RockX is the smartest platform to participate in the growing digital asset economy by enabling anyone to capitalize on the emerging global asset class of digital assets and cryptocurrencies for the best risk-adjusted returns. RockX is a comprehensive digital asset platform where mainstream users can participate in the blockchain economy at a suitable risk-reward profile. RockX is the first of its kind in the market where users can diversify and be exposed to different digital assets in one simple interface. https://www.rockx.com/







