  • Sunday, March 14, 2021
Friday, 12 March 2021, 16:52 HKT/SGT
Source: Honda
Honda Powered F1 Cars Start Pre-season Testing in Bahrain

TOKYO, Mar 12, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Before the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship (F1) gets underway, all the teams are taking part in a three-day test that starts today at Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir.

Once again this year, Honda is supplying four drivers and two teams, Scuderia AlphaTauri and Red Bull Racing Honda. Honda has developed a new Power Unit (PU) for this year, the RA621H, in what will be our last season in Formula 1, with the aim of challenging for the championship titles.

These three days of testing, from 12 to 14 March are the only opportunity to run the new cars before the season starts with the Bahrain Grand Prix on Friday 26 March here at the same Sakhir track.

For daily reports from the test, click here to go to our new website: https://honda.racing



