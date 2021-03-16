Monday, 15 March 2021, 15:43 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: World AI Show Tech and Government Leaders Unite to Drive the Future of AI in Indonesia at World AI Show The 23rd edition of World AI Show virtually convened over 450 online participants that included high-profile CIOs, AI leaders and visionaries alongside experts and influencers from global enterprises.

JAKARTA, Mar 15, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Indonesia played host to the most content-rich virtual conference on artificial intelligence last Thursday. The Jakarta edition of World AI Show convened over 450 online attendees from the major stakeholders of the Indonesian AI ecosystem. The conference was supported by Kominfo and Jakarta Smart City to explore and drive more digital business opportunities in Indonesia's budding AI market.







The event succeeded in connecting Indonesia's top government officials, technologists and global AI players such as Microsoft, Dataiku and more.



World AI Show was hosted on the newly launched virtual events platform, Vmeets that provided an immersive digital experience for participants to engage in keynotes, panel discussions, Q&A sessions, technology use-cases, industry solutions, applied AI showcases and the latest go-to-market innovations.



Some of the top speakers who joined the conference included Asril Jarin, Coordinator of Artificial Intelligence Department - PTIK, Agency of Assessment and Application of Technology (BPPT) Government; Dwi Elfrida Simanungkalit, Sub Coordinator of Development of e-Services for Local government Department of Communications and Informatics, Kemkominfo; Juan Intan Kanggrawan, Head of Data Analytics, Jakarta Smart City; Dr Lukas, Co-founder and Chairperson, Indonesia AI Society; Alex Hubert RVP Sales Engineering Dataiku, APAC; Karthikeyan Rajashekaran, Senior Director, Data and AI Solution Sales, Microsoft; Alex Hoehl, Senior Director, Partner Channel Sales & Business Development, Denodo, APAC Indonesia to name a few.



Highlights and key takeaways from World AI Show



Asril Jarin, Coordinator of Artificial Intelligence Department - PTIK, Agency of Assessment and Application of Technology (BPPT) Government, Indonesia said, "I believe the successful implementation of national AI strategy will be able to help the digital transformation in all sectors, both public and private in Indonesia."



Karthikeyan Rajashekaran, Senior Director at Microsoft, Indonesia, stated, "Technology has always been a force multiplier for change especially in challenging times. AI is at the forefront of helping organizations navigate the new reality and thrive."



The event also featured a panel discussion on combining to create Smart and high-performance Governments that covered key areas such as 'How AI can help governments and policymakers to make data-driven decisions deal with pandemics?'



Alex Hubert, RVP, Sales Engineering for Dataiku, APAC gave a tech talk on 'Scaling AI in Banking', and spoke at length regarding challenges the banking world in Indonesia has ahead of them.



World AI Show also featured an insightful session on How Cloud Technologies, AI, Ml are helping us deal with the pandemic.



The Jakarta edition of World AI Show Jakarta was officially sponsored by Platinum Sponsor - Tech Data and Dataiku; Gold Sponsors - Microsoft and Denodo; Silver Sponsors - ManageEngine, Sinergi Wahana Gemilang and Intetics and supported by Kominfo and Jakarta Smart City.



About World AI Show



World AI Show is a thought-leadership-driven, business-focused, global series of events taking place in strategic locations across the world. It connects top AI experts, enterprises, government representatives, data scientists, technology leaders, startups, investors, researchers, academicians, and global AI innovators - to discuss the impact of AI on commercial applications and the revolutionary ways it can transform businesses and government functions.



For more information visit: tresconglobal.com/conferences/ai



For further details about the announcement, please contact:

Genevive D'souza

Corporate Communications Manager

[email protected]







