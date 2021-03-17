Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Wednesday, 17 March 2021, 13:28 HKT/SGT
NEC Corporation
Frost & Sullivan Recognizes NEC with the 2020 Global Biometrics in Security Market Growth Innovation & Leadership Excellence Frost Radar Award

TOKYO, Mar 17, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) today announced that it was presented with the 2020 Global Biometrics in Security Market Growth Innovation & Leadership Excellence Frost Radar Award by Frost & Sullivan.

The award reflects NEC's pivot toward biometric solutions, which are providing the company with significant growth opportunities with which to develop new, large-scale identity solutions and use cases outside of traditional biometric markets. This focus on identity solutions, powered by biometrics, has allowed NEC to go beyond traditional government or enterprise customers and to move toward a B2C strategy through tailored vertical-specific solutions.

The Growth Innovation Leadership (GIL) best practice award is bestowed on companies that are market leaders at the forefront of innovation. These companies consolidate or grow their leadership position by continuously innovating and creating new products and solutions that serve the evolving needs of the customer base. These companies are also best positioned to expand the market by strategically broadening their product portfolio.

"NEC scored the highest in both the Growth and Innovation metrics within the Frost Radar due to its core focus on creating new customer use cases and enhancing their solutions," said Danielle VanZandt, Industry Analyst, Security, Frost & Sullivan. "NEC's expertise in multiple biometrics modalities and continuous R&D to improve the accuracy of these solutions highlight the company's commitment to innovation and blue ocean strategy in the biometric industry."

"Receiving this prestigious award is truly an honor for us," said Toshifumi Yoshizaki, Senior Vice President at NEC Corporation. "NEC's biometrics technology combines recognition with real-time identification, verification and situation analysis for quick decision-making, preemptive security, and smoother services. Installed in over 1,000 major systems in more than 70 countries and regions worldwide, it boasts a stellar track record and wealth of practical application. In addition, based on National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Accuracy Testing, NEC has been recognized as the top performing vendor in fingerprint, face and iris recognition, illustrating our proven leadership in both speed and accuracy."

https://www.nec.com/en/global/analyst-relations/2020biometricsaward/

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.



