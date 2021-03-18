Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, March 18, 2021
Thursday, 18 March 2021, 21:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Telewellness Ltd
CPS Health Care and Telewellness Present the Rating of COVID Technologies on a Lifetime Award

LONDON, Mar 18, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Recently Telewellness has announced a new investment partnership, with the goal of efficiently accelerating action against the COVID-19 pandemic, through mass adoption of trusted and rated COVID technologies.

To make that happen, CPS Health Care and Telewellness UK announced a joint commitment to support an interdisciplinary expert panel, which will rate COVID technologies and reward the best scientists and contributors in this field.

Coronavirus has evolved two separate traits that allow it to spread more easily. Firstly, it infects carriers who don't experience symptoms, who in turn transmit the virus to others. Secondly it mutates, with new strains becoming more dangerous. Vaccines are either less effective or ineffective against some of the new strains.

Everybody with the ability to fight against this disease should act now, whilst scientists remain at the front line of the fight. The company is ready to reward the most active influencers and scientists, through the Lifetime Award Program in which an expert community will rate COVID technologies with the help of a public vote.

In the interest of humanity, the team must take all steps possible to act against the current threat. They are advocating the pooling of resources by experts and influencers, to drive mass adoption of only the most trusted solutions against the disease.

Telewellness UK aims to be a channel for distribution of digital health and other innovative technologies.

About Telewellness & CPS Health Care GmbH

Telewellness is a united global group of influencers and biomedical professionals and they are facilitating a non-profit award program for trusted and innovative COVID technologies.

CPS Health Care GmbH is German company led by a former Ernst &Young partner.

Telewellness UK is a digital health-sharing economy platform, created following the Davos forum in 2020. Telewellness has developed an eco-system for sharing its benefits with members of Healthclub.

Healthclub provides the most innovative and personalized health-span technologies to its subscribers. Its goal is to fund scientific research, to publish the results to its members and to create a freely distributed AI based shield for health and mental wellness.

Lifetime Award goals:

To unite scientists and the public in rating the effectiveness of innovative COVID technologies, they have created the first panel of experts, scientists, social media influencers and thought leaders, and tasked them to rate COVID technologies.

The top scientific breakthrough for 2020 was the understanding of SARS-CoV-2 and how it affects COVID-19 - and then developing multiple vaccines.

Coronavirus separates people, but we should strive to stand united. The most important scientific breakthroughs should be accelerated, and significantly contributing innovators should be rewarded for their efforts.

For reference
Lifetime Award official website: https://www.lifetimeaward.live/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LifetimeTrustnet/
Medium: https://telewellness.medium.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/DaysExchange
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/telewellness-uk/about/

Media contact
Company: Telewellness Ltd
Contact: Eduard Musinschi
Telephone: +447376116343
Website: http://lifetimeaward.live/

SOURCE: Telewellness Ltd



Topic: Press release summary

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Pacific Green Enters Exclusive Agreement to Develop 1.1GW of UK Based Battery Energy Storage Projects  
Mar 18, 2021 22:00 HKT/SGT
CPS Health Care and Telewellness Present the Rating of COVID Technologies on a Lifetime Award  
Mar 18, 2021 21:00 HKT/SGT
NFT Startup Ether Cards Set for Launch on March 18  
Mar 18, 2021 21:00 HKT/SGT
HKC Announces 2020 Annual Results, Net Profit drops 36% to HK$241.6 Million  
Mar 18, 2021 19:49 HKT/SGT
7,000 international participants attend FILMART Online  
Mar 18, 2021 18:00 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation Enters Agreement to Acquire Interest in Aurukun Bauxite Project  
Mar 18, 2021 16:10 HKT/SGT
Sheng Tai International Partners with IWG to open flexible workspace in Malaysia  
Mar 18, 2021 16:00 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Motors Thailand Achieved Cumulative Production of Six Million Cars  
Mar 18, 2021 12:45 HKT/SGT
Nissin Foods Delivers Resilient 2020 Annual Results   
Mar 18, 2021 12:38 HKT/SGT
CITIC Telecom CPC Launches SmartCLOUD Object Storage Solution Based on Cloudian Object Storage Platform   
Mar 18, 2021 11:37 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
POWER WEEK ASIA
15  -  18   March
Virtual
2021 Smart City & Summit Expo
23  -  26   March
Taiwan
CFO & Treasury Summit
20   April
Virtual
Digital Practice Summit
16   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
Future Energy Asia 2021 Exhibition & Summit (A Hybrid Event)
30  June -  2   July
Bangkok, Thailand
Accounting & Finance Show Hong Kong
28  -  29   July
Virtual
2021 World Battery Expo
16  -  18   August
China
Accounting & Finance Show Asia
21  -  22   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Malaysia
12   October
Virtual
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
16  -  18   November
Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       