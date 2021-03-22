Monday, 22 March 2021, 09:38 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Eisai Eisai Awarded The New Diversity Management Selection 100

TOKYO, Mar 22, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that it was selected as one of winners of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) Minister's Award of the New Diversity Management Selection 100 by METI. This marks the first time to be awarded ever since Eisai was included in the New Diversity Management Selection 100 Program.



METI has been presenting a METI Minister's Award under the New Diversity Management Selection 100 Program since its inauguration in FY 2012 with the aim of widely introducing the advanced efforts of companies that link diversity promotion to management results and encouraging companies to engage in diversity management. In the FY2020 award, among the priority themes of the New Diversity Management Selection 100 Program, Eisai received a particularly high evaluation for items such as activities promoting participation of diverse employees including women and employees with foreign nationalities, realizing diverse career paths for employees, and implementing workstyle innovation and management strategy transformation, and so on.



Eisai defines its corporate mission as "giving first thought to patients and their families and to increasing the benefits health care provides," which we call our human health care (hhc) philosophy. Eisai believes that, in order to realize the hhc philosophy, it is important for each Eisai employee to firstly get close to patients, see the situation from their perspectives in order to learn to empathize with thoughts and feelings that might not necessarily always be expressed in words. The hhc philosophy pervades the awareness of each and every employee of the Eisai Group and is put into practice in our daily work. Eisai is working on the Diversity & Inclusion as a management strategy to sustainably realize the hhc philosophy no matter how the social environment changes. Eisai has been promoting its initiatives to support the active participation of diverse employees such as women and employees with foreign nationalities, by improving environments surrounding employees, reforming workstyles, and changing the mindset of all employees. In addition, Eisai is enhancing to develop human resources across Eisai Group worldwide, such as the programs designed for developing global leaders that Eisai has continuously promoted for many years.



Eisai continues to promote the Diversity & Inclusion Strategy in order to response to the diversifying needs of patients, their families, and consumers and to realize the hhc philosophy.



* For more information on Eisai's Strategy for Talents Innovation, including its initiatives toward diversity at Eisai, please see Eisai Integrated Report. https://www.eisai.com/ir/library/annual/index.html







