  Monday, March 22, 2021
Monday, 22 March 2021
Source: Eisai
Eisai Begins Construction of Its New Injection/Research Building at Kawashima Industrial Park in Japan

TOKYO, Mar 22, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that, as part of one strategic investment towards the realization of its medium-term business plan "EWAY2025", it has conducted the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a new injection/research building "Eisai Medicine Innovation Technology Solutions" ("EMITS") at the Kawashima Industrial Park located in Gifu Prefecture, Japan.




The current research building at Kawashima Industrial Park has served as a base for formulation research since its completion in 1980. In recent years, Eisai's drug discovery targets have expanded to include new modalities such as antibodies, antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), and nucleic acid drugs, in addition to conventional small molecule compounds. Most of these new modality formulations are injectable; thus the utilization of enhanced injection formulation technologies and drug delivery systems (DDSs) is essential.

In order to fulfill the needs for such new modality formulations, through EMITS, Eisai will transfer its formulation research function from the current research building, along with enhancing its manufacturing process development function for injection formulations. In addition, Eisai will install an injection manufacturing facility that meets GMP* requirements, and is aiming for the in-house manufacturing of investigational injection drugs. On top of that, there are plans for installation of systems for development of state-of-the-art formulation technology such as liposome and lipid nanoparticle preparations, as well as creation of space for collaborative research with external partners. Through these efforts, Eisai aims to elevate the quality of the technology and knowledge of its formulation research function, and to become a base for disseminating innovation, technology, and solutions relating to formulations. The completion of the building is scheduled for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.

The Kawashima Industrial Park is Eisai's global pharmaceutical manufacturing base, at which Eisai has made a comprehensive framework comprising all steps from formulation research to formulation manufacturing. Through the construction of EMITS, Eisai aims to elevate the quality of its formulation research and formulation manufacturing, accelerate medicine creation activities, and ultimately further its contribution to improving the benefits of patients and their families.

*Good manufacturing practice: standards for manufacturing control and quality control.



