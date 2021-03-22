Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, March 22, 2021
Monday, 22 March 2021, 15:14 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: NTT DOCOMO
Sony and NTT DOCOMO Control Driverless "Entertainment Vehicle" in Guam from Japan--Over 2,500km--Via Remote Driver System Deployed on 5G Network

TOKYO, Mar 22, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Sony Corporation and NTT DOCOMO, INC. jointly announced today that they succeed in remotely controlling Sony's Sociable Cart (SC-1) entertainment vehicle carrying passengers in Guam from a base in Tokyo, over 2,500km away, via a 5G network.




Video of the vehicle's perimeter was captured with Sony image sensors and sent in real time to a Sony office in Tokyo where the vehicle was driven remotely while the operator watched a monitor, taking advantage of 5G's low latency, large capacity and extra-high-speed connectivity. The test used a 5G network provided by DOCOMO PACIFIC, INC., a wholly owned subsidiary of DOCOMO.

The SC-1's image sensors, which exceed human vision, are mounted on the vehicle's front, rear and sides, enabling high-resolution video of the vehicle's entire perimeter to be viewed by the remote operator and also passengers watching an on-board monitor. The use of these ultra-high-sensitivity sensors together with high-resolution monitors allows the operator to view surroundings clearly, including at night even without using headlights.

In the emerging age of autonomous mobility, remote operation and monitoring are becoming increasingly important. The cross-border operation of vehicles is expected to enable global mobility services that benefit from personnel working in various time zones.

Sony delivers kando (emotion) and reliability by applying its "3R" (reality, real-time and remote) technologies for enhanced mobility experiences in diverse fields, including the SC-1.

DOCOMO will use knowhow obtained through this trial to enhance customer experiences in entertainment fields, including overseas travel, and to address pressing needs such as workstyle reform.

About Sony Corporation

Sony Corporation is a creative entertainment company with a solid foundation of technology. From game and network services to music, pictures, electronics, image sensors and financial services - Sony's purpose is to fill the world with emotion through the power of creativity and technology. For more information, visit: New windowhttps://www.sony.net/.

About NTT DOCOMO

NTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 80 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities ("+d" partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations. https://www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english/.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: NTT DOCOMO
Sectors: Automotive, Wireless & Mobility
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
NTT DOCOMO Links

http://www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english/

https://www.facebook.com/docomo.official/

https://twitter.com/docomo

https://www.youtube.com/user/docomoOfficial

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ntt-docomo-inc./about/

NTT DOCOMO
Feb 3, 2021 14:26 HKT/SGT
NTT DOCOMO to Establish a 5G Consortium in Thailand with Leading Partners
Feb 2, 2021 13:18 HKT/SGT
NTT DOCOMO's Ambitious New Eco Targets Validated by Science-Based Targets Initiative
Jan 29, 2021 02:00 HKT/SGT
NTT DOCOMO and JR EAST Verify Stable 5G Communication aboard ALFA-X Shinkansen Test Train Running at 360km/h
Jan 26, 2021 15:07 HKT/SGT
DOCOMO and AGC Use Metasurface Lens to Enhance Radio Signal Reception Indoors
Dec 14, 2020 21:00 HKT/SGT
Asian E-Tailing Summit closes
Dec 8, 2020 08:01 HKT/SGT
Qualcomm and NTT DOCOMO Enable World's First Commercialization of 5G Sub-6 GHz Carrier Aggregation in Japan
Nov 24, 2020 06:00 HKT/SGT
AVIA records biggest turnout yet for the Asia Video Summit 2020
Nov 9, 2020 15:07 HKT/SGT
DOCOMO Licenses Lens Production for VR Headset to NTKJ
Oct 1, 2020 16:10 HKT/SGT
DOCOMO Develops 5G X-Border Platform to Directly Connect DOCOMO's Cloud with 5G Networks Overseas
Oct 1, 2020 11:51 HKT/SGT
Expanded Lineup of 5G Base Stations using O-RAN Specifications Realized Multivendor Connectivity with New CU/DU in DOCOMO Commercial Network Environment
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       