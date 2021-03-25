Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, March 25, 2021
Thursday, 25 March 2021, 14:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Motul
Motul set for 2021 MotoGP campaign with Team Suzuki and Pramac Racing
- Motul continues winning partnership with reigning MotoGP champions Team Suzuki
- Motul and PRAMAC Racing sign exclusive deal for 2021

SINGAPORE, Mar 25, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The 2020 MotoGP World Championship season was an incredible year, which saw Team Suzuki and Motul claim a clean sweep across the Drivers and Teams Titles. The famed Japanese manufacturer will continue with riders Alex Rins and Joan Mir, a line up that remains unchanged since 2019, with a clear aim of repeating the championship successes in 2021.


Team Suzuki Joan Mir (L) and Alex Rins (R)


PRAMAC Racing Jorge Martin (L) and Johann Zarco (R)


Team Suzuki Joan Mir #36 Qatar Pre-Season Test


PRAMAC Racing Jorge Martin #89 Qatar Pre-Season Test


PRAMAC Racing rider Johann Zarco with the 2021 Ducati Desmosedici GP Bike


Team Suzuki Alex Rins #42 Qatar Pre-Season Test


PRAMAC Racing Johann Zarco #5 Qatar Pre-Season Test


Reigning Champion Joan Mir pushing the 2021 Suzuki GSX-RR at the Pre-Season Test


PRAMAC Racing Jorge Martin #89 Qatar Pre-Season Test


Motul will continue as the Official Lubricant Partner of the Suzuki factory team, extending the close working relationship between the two brands that have delivered success at the top flight of motorcycle racing for the past 32 years. This partnership has pinned its hopes on the championship-winning Suzuki GSX-RR, which has seen only minor upgrades due to a MotoGP engine freeze over the winter. The aim is clear for 2021 - to repeat the success of 2020 and achieve back-to-back titles.

Motul also confirms a key technical partnership with PRAMAC Racing for the MotoGP World Championship, inking a three-year deal which will see Motul and PRAMAC Racing competing at the top flight of motorbike racing until 2023. Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco will be leading the charge in 2021, both on the highly competitive Ducati Desmosedici GP bike which scored 5 podium finishes in the hands of PRAMAC Racing during the 2020 season.

This partnership extends away from the race track, where Motul Heavy Duty will be working closely with PRAMAC's industrial applications in the energy and material handling sector. Motul will provide first fill lubricants at factory level for PowerGen equipment, providing high-performance diesel and gas lubricants to improve mechanical efficiency.

The 2021 MotoGP World Championship season begins this weekend, at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar on the 26-28 of March 2021. The action begins with the two Free Practice sessions on Friday, with Qualifying on Saturday and the Grand Prix on Sunday.

MotoGP Grand Prix of Qatar Schedule [GMT +3]

Friday [26/03/2021]
1540-1625 | Free Practice 1
2000-2045 | Free Practice 2

Saturday [27/03/2021]
1515-1600 | Free Practice 3
1920-1950 | Free Practice 4
2000-2015 | Qualifying 1
2025-2040 | Qualifying 2

Sunday [28/03/2021]
1540-1600 | Warm Up
2000 | Grand Prix of Qatar Race (22 Laps)

After 14 races in Europe, the series will head to Asia Pacific with rounds in Japan, Thailand, Australia and Malaysia in October. The MotoGP championship will then come to a close at the season finale in Valencia in November.

2021 MotoGP World Championship Calendar

26-28 March | Grand Prix of Qatar
2-4 April | Grand Prix of Doha
16-18 April | Grande Premio de Portugal
30 Apr - 2 May | Gran Premio Red Bull de Espana
14-16 May | SHARK Helmets Grand Prix de France
28-30 May | Gran Premio d'Italia Oakley
4-6 June | Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya
18-20 June | Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland
25-27 June | Motul TT Assen
9-11 July | Grand Prix of Finland
13-15 August | Motorrad Grand Prix von Osterreich
27-29 August | British Grand Prix
10-12 September | Gran Premio de Aragon
17-19 September | Gran Premio Octo di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini
1-3 October | Motul Grand Prix of Japan
8-10 October | OR Thailand Grand Prix
22-24 October | Red Bull Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix
29-31 October | Malaysia Motorcycle Grand Prix
12-14 November | Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana

About Motul

Motul is a world-class French company specialised in the formulation, production and distribution of high-tech engine lubricants (two-wheelers, cars and other vehicles) as well as lubricants for industry via its Motul Tech activity.

Unanimously recognised for more than 150 years for the quality of its products, innovation capacity and involvement in the field of competition, Motul is also recognised as a specialist in synthetic lubricants. As early as 1971, Motul was the first lubricant manufacturer to pioneer the formulation of a 100% synthetic lubricant, issued from the aeronautical industry, making use of esters technology: 300V lubricant.

Motul is a partner to many manufacturers and racing teams in order to further their technological development in motorsports. It has invested in many international competitions as an official supplier for teams in: Road racing, Trials, Enduro, Endurance, Superbike, Supercross, Rallycross, World GT1, 24 Hours of Le Mans (cars and motorcycles), 24 Hours of Spa, Le Mans Series, Andros Trophy, Paris-Dakar, 8 Hours of Suzuka, Bol d'Or, Daytona 200-mile motorcycle race.

MOTUL Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd
1A International Business Park, #06-03
Singapore 609933
www.motul.com


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Motul
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

