  • Thursday, March 25, 2021
Thursday, 25 March 2021, 15:27 HKT/SGT
Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
MHIET Develops 2,000 kVA Diesel Generator, Highest Output in a Japanese-made Packaged System

TOKYO, Mar 25, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine & Turbocharger, Ltd. (MHIET), a part of the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has developed a 2,000 kVA diesel generator with the highest output level in a Japanese-made packaged generator, used mainly in facilities as such as factories, hospitals, office buildings, and data centers. Sales of the new system will officially begin in April.


Exterior of the packaged 2,000 kVA diesel generator


Packaged generators are systems in which the engine, generator, and cooling system are covered. This provides weatherproofing when the system is installed outdoors, as well as sound insulation to reduce the mechanical noise of the diesel engine. The new generator delivers continuous operation for more than 168 hours (one week) and a quick startup time of 10 seconds from power failure. Revisions to the package design and other quality improvements have reduced its weight by 20% compared to previous models, with improved transportability and maintenance.

In addition, the generator was designed to be a cubicle certified product(1) compliant with the Fire Service Act, giving it a more simple approval process during installation. MHIET has applied for five patents in relation to the design and manufacturing of the generator.

Going forward, MHIET will offer a broad lineup of generators from 500 kVA to 2,750 kVA to a wide range of industries in order to meet the anticipated increase in demand for distributed power generation(2), as well as to provide support to strengthen BCP(3) and resilience(4) for natural disasters and emergencies. MHIET will pursue ways to offer packaged generators with even greater output while also requiring fewer resources with compact and lightweight generators.

(1) A certified product that meets the technical standards of the Nippon Engine Generator Association (NEGA), the accredited certification body of the Fire and Disaster Management Agency (FDMA).
(2) A form of power supply in which comparatively small-scale generators are placed in a distributed manner near the areas of consumption.
(3) Business Continuity Plan
(4) A range of measures including developing infrastructure resilient to natural disasters, bolstering cooperation with business operators for swift recovery, and strengthening communication.


