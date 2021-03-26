Friday, 26 March 2021, 00:20 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: TrialWire TrialWire launches StudyBoost, the Clinical Trial Insurance Plan

Singapore and San Francisco, Mar 26, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - TrialWire(TM), the secure online Patient Recruitment Platform, announces the launch of StudyBoost, a monthly insurance plan that provides an instant patient recruitment boost at any time, across one or all sites, depending on recruitment needs.



With more than 80% of clinical trials failing to recruit patients on time, 30% of research sites not able to meet enrollment goals, and 10% of sites not enrolling any patients, StudyBoost offers peace of mind to Clinical Directors and their CROs.



StudyBoost was designed so that sponsors can avoid trial rescue crisis, saving valuable time and money. If a study needs extra patients, StudyBoost can start delivering instantly and at a significantly reduced cost to normal recruitment. There are no project fees and there is a 50% fee reduction for enrolled patient success.



StudyBoost is ideal for sponsors and CROs wanting to avoid extended recruitment stalls while they find a recruitment firm and process engagement documentation, which can take weeks. StudyBoost means any study has a recruitment booster plan ready to action whenever recruitment slows.



StudyBoost is available via the TrialWire self-serve portal, https://www.trial-wire.com/studyboost/. The package is only available from the start of a study.



About TrialWire(TM) - www.trial-wire.com



The TrialWire(TM) platform is the most secure service, using advanced algorithms to find the right people online that might be suitable for studies listed on the Platform. They are invited to the Platform and taken through the AI-Match screener to determine an exact match to a study-site based or remote/virtual.



No account sign-up is required to find and apply for a study. And unlike all other digital recruitment firms, TrialWire does NOT keep patient details - no databases so no potential privacy breaches. Sponsors are not paying for database building where patients are sent to other studies.



The Platform ingests study data from approved trial registries like ClinicalTrials.gov. It uses advanced algorithms, SEO, search marketing, social media, respected news sites, and wellness blogs and more to find patient/trial matches. The algorithms find people based on detailed demographic and location profiles.



Key to TrialWire success is finding motivated people who are online actively trying to find out more about their conditions. These people can be connected to a site in under 2 minutes, and demonstrate the highest retention rates. Learn more about TrialWire at https://www.trial-wire.com.



Contact:

Sydney NSW AUS HQ, +61 2 8218 2145

Singapore APAC HQ, +65 3159 3427

San Francisco USA HQ, +1 415 951 3228

E: [email protected] , www.trial-wire.com





Topic: New Product

Source: TrialWire

Sectors: BioTech, Healthcare & Pharm, MedTech, Clinical Trials

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.



TrialWire Mar 24, 2021 05:00 HKT/SGT TrialWire launches StudyBoost, the Clinical Trial Insurance Plan July 12, 2016 06:00 HKT/SGT Hepatitis B Clinical Trial opens in Australia More news >> News Alerts