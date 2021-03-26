Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, March 26, 2021
Friday, 26 March 2021, 08:03 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Mitsubishi Power, Ltd.
Mitsubishi Power Announces Its 2020 "Best Partner Awards"
- Certificates presented to suppliers that made especially noteworthy contributions to Mitsubishi Power's business operations in 2020
- Three recipients: UMETOKU (Japan), SHIROMIZU IRON WORKS (Japan), and Jiangsu Changbao Steel Tube (China)

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Mar 26, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Power, a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has presented certificates of appreciation to three companies that, among its many suppliers, made especially noteworthy contributions to its business operations during 2020.

The three companies receiving the 2020 "Mitsubishi Power Best Partner Awards" are as follows:

UMETOKU CO., LTD. (Osaka, Japan)
Support to meet increased demand for special steel used in gas and steam turbines, and improvements in cost and material yield for nuts and bolts for steam turbines.

SHIROMIZU IRON WORKS CO., LTD. (Kitakyushu, Japan)
Maintained high quality level for tank manufacturing, and managed design and production processes to meet delivery schedule.

Jiangsu Changbao Steel Tube Co., Ltd. (Changzhou, China)
Exceptional efforts to maintain quality and meet delivery schedule, including tight deadlines, for tubes for heat exchangers in turbine, boilers and other equipment.

Going forward, Mitsubishi Power will continue to work closely with all business suppliers to promote continual improvements in quality, delivery and cost in the areas of energy solutions for power industry, and enhance customer services.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Mitsubishi Power, Ltd.
Sectors: Energy
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Mitsubishi Power, Ltd.
Mar 1, 2021 17:46 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Power Commences Development of World's First Ammonia-fired 40MW Class Gas Turbine System
Feb 4, 2021 14:25 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Power to Restructure the Domestic Locations for Its Boiler Business
Nov 27, 2020 20:40 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Power Concludes Licensing Agreement with Aubert & Duval, Leading Manufacturer of Additive Manufacturing Metal Powders
Oct 29, 2020 15:36 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Power Receives Order for First Solid Oxide Fuel Cell in Europe
Oct 22, 2020 17:24 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Power Receives Follow-up Order from Serbia for Two Sets of World's Largest Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems
Oct 15, 2020 11:06 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Power Signs MOU with Indonesia's PLN Group and Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) on Joint Policy Proposal to Promote Biomass Co-firing at Thermal Power Plants in Indonesia
Oct 5, 2020 17:56 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Power Completes Renovation of Generating Facilities at Otake Geothermal Power Station
Sept 30, 2020 10:09 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Power Signs Contract to Build a 1,400 MW Natural Gas-fired GTCC Power Plant in Thailand
Sept 25, 2020 15:15 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Power Expands Promotion of Proprietary Boiler Smart Inspection Service Package for Managing Power Generation Facilities
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       