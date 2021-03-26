Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, March 26, 2021
Friday, 26 March 2021, 09:26 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Fujitsu Ltd
Fujitsu Group's Largest Facility to Source 100% of its Energy Needs from Renewables, Demonstrating Commitment to Achievement of RE 100

TOKYO, Mar 26, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - In 2018, the Fujitsu Group joined the international initiative "RE 100"(1) and aims to increase its use of renewable energy in the electricity used in its domestic and international properties to 40% or more by 2030 and 100% by 2050. To date, Fujitsu's introduction of renewable energy has been focused primarily in Europe and the United States, where supply is abundant. However, expanding the introduction of renewable energy in Japan remains an important issue.




As a flagship model for these efforts in Japan, Fujitsu?s Kawasaki Main Office, the Fujitsu Group's largest facility, will be fully powered by renewable energy from April 1, 2021, with a view to introducing this system on a full scale at its locations throughout Japan. This latest effort accounts for approximately 5% of the Fujitsu Group's electricity consumption in Japan.

Through this and other activities, Fujitsu will continuously contribute to the decarbonization of its operations, as well as its customers and society, adapting proactively to the unprecedented threat posed by climate change, as set forth in its medium- and long-term environmental vision.

(1) RE 100 (Renewable Energy 100)
An initiative run in partnership with CDP by The Climate Group, an international NGO. Made up of companies aiming to use 100% renewable energy. As of March 10, 2021, 50 Japanese companies were participating.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company offering a full range of technology products, solutions and services. Approximately 130,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.9 trillion yen (US$35 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.



Topic: Press release summary
Source: Fujitsu Ltd
Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Fujitsu Ltd Links

http://www.fujitsu.com

https://plus.google.com/+Fujitsu

https://www.facebook.com/FujitsuJapan

https://twitter.com/Fujitsu_Global

https://www.youtube.com/user/FujitsuOfficial

https://www.linkedin.com/company/fujitsu/

Fujitsu Ltd
Mar 18, 2021 10:35 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Embarks on Joint Research with National Cancer Center Japan to Create New Services for Drug Development and Clinical Trials
Mar 11, 2021 12:22 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu, Kyoto University Develop Explainable AI Verification System for Estimating Disease-Causing Potential of Genetic Mutations
Mar 10, 2021 09:45 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Develops AI Model to Determine Concentration During Tasks Based on Facial Expression
Mar 10, 2021 08:00 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Launches Data-Driven Social Creation Platform in Joint Project with 9 Universities and 2 Research Institutes
Mar 9, 2021 09:00 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu and RIKEN Complete Joint Development of Japan's Fugaku, the World's Fastest Supercomputer
Feb 26, 2021 09:59 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu and University of Toronto Researchers Develop Quantum-Inspired Technology to Optimize Radiation Treatment Plans for Brain Tumors and Other Diseases
Feb 24, 2021 09:39 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Launches AI-powered Physical Rehabilitation Solution 'HOPE ROMREC' in Japan
Feb 18, 2021 09:40 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Develops AI Technology to Automatically Differentiate Between Work Tasks in Video Data for Employee Training and Quality Control Purposes
Feb 16, 2021 09:29 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Leverages World's Fastest Supercomputer 'Fugaku' and AI to Deliver Real-Time Tsunami Prediction in Joint Project
Feb 5, 2021 09:36 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Named to FORTUNE Magazine's 2021 List of "World's Most Admired Companies" for Third Year Running
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       