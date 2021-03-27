Saturday, 27 March 2021, 03:36 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: World Cloud Show Global Cloud Experts Gather to Address Roadmap for Cloud-First Approach in the Kingdom. Endorsed by Saudi Cloud Computing Association, World Cloud Show is gearing up to virtually connect the most influential voices in Saudi's cloud space this March. Notable speakers include the likes of Fahad A Alhamed, Dr Fatmah Ba Othman, Badar Khan, Khalid Alohali & more.

Saudi Arabia, Mar 27, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Having hosted multiple high-level conferences across the globe, World Cloud Show (WCS) has established itself as one of the world's biggest and elite cloud show series. While it has proven itself as the quintessential cloud event, World Cloud Show has had the reputation of getting global experts, investors, and cloud entrepreneurs all under one roof consistently, edition after edition.







Taking place on 29 March 2020, and endorsed by Saudi Cloud Computing Association, World Cloud Show - KSA is powered by Oracle. With Darktrace as the lead sponsor, the show will feature keynotes from thought-leaders and industry experts, private networking sessions, secure audio-visual meetings, private meetings and more.



Jonas Knudsen who is a research director within International Data Corporation (IDC) Health Insights in EMEA stated that, "Darktrace thrives in complex digital environments, as technology is adaptive and continues to revise its understanding of 'normal' in light of new evidence, enabling it to detect and respond to threats that other tools miss, while providing complete visibility across the digital."



A ground-breaking collaboration of experts



Eager to keep the momentum from its previous editions, World Cloud Show will feature prominent experts such as Fahad a. Alhamed, Chairman of the Board, Saudi Cloud Computing Association; Dr Fatmah Ba Othman, President, AI Society Member of G20 Task Force, Founder & President of AI Society; Salem Mohammed Baras, Director, Cloud and Digital Platforms Solutions, STC; Khalid Alohali - Emerging Technology and Innovation leader, Oracle; Nabil Zoldjalali - Director of Cloud Security, Darktrace; Mohsin Raza Khan, SE Manager, Nutanix; Vijay Bharti - CISO and Senior VP of Cyber Security practice, Happiest Minds Technologies; Girish Chandangoudar - VP, Head of Infrastructure Management Service, Happiest Minds Technologies; Dasaradha Ramakrishna Sajja, Global Head - Cloud Engineering and Operations, Cloud4C; Dasaradha Ramakrishna Sajja, Global Head - Cloud Engineering and Operations, Cloud4C; and over 30 other industry leaders.



"World Cloud Show will digitally connect key players in the cloud computing world to help the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with a connected Cloud-based ecosystem and strong disaster recovery capabilities," said Mithun Shetty, CEO of Trescon.



World Cloud Show - KSA will cover current topics including how Saudi Arabia is utilizing Cloud Computing to realize its technology ambitions; exploring the market dynamics behind the move towards cloud technology; cloud adoption to benefit Saudi Arabian enterprises across the sectors; cloud data governance: a catalyst for Saudi vision 2030 and much more.



The show will be hosted on the virtual events platform Vmeets to help participants network and conduct business in an interactive and immersive virtual environment. Participants can also engage with speakers in Q&A sessions and network with solution providers in virtual exhibition booths, private consultation rooms and private networking rooms.



Endorsed by the Saudi Cloud Computing Association, World Cloud Show - KSA is powered by Oracle and is officially sponsored by Lead Sponsor - Darktrace; Platinum Sponsors - Nutanix, Cloud4C and Happiest Minds and Sliver Sponsor - ManageEngine



To register your interest to attend WCS - KSA, visit World Cloud Show - KSA.



About World Cloud Show



World Cloud Show takes place in strategic locations across the world which gathers pre-qualified CIOs, CEOs, CTOs, Heads of Research, Industry Practitioners, IT Decision Makers and Experts in Cloud Computing among others from cross-industry verticals.



The show will feature exciting keynotes, government and enterprise use-case presentations, product showcase, panel discussions and tech talks to discuss the latest challenges and explore latest applications of cloud-based solutions.



For further details about the announcement, please contact:

Karthik A

Marketing Lead

Trescon

[email protected]





Topic: Press release summary

Source: World Cloud Show

Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.



World Cloud Show Feb 12, 2021 19:26 HKT/SGT Saudi Arabia set to become the next cloud computing hub as major leaders share their vision at World Cloud Show - KSA More news >> News Alerts