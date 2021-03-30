

Bucharest, Romania, Mar 29, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - With the growth of blockchain technology and the proliferation of cryptocurrency exchanges, the opportunities which abound in the crypto ecosystem seem not to slow anytime soon. While the crypto ecosystem presents lots of exciting opportunities, businesses and brands can also leverage social media networks to drive sales and improve their revenue. In essence, blockchain technology plus social media networks stimulate business growth. In view of the traction gained by xHumanity, the team announced the new listing that is on BitMart exchange. BitMart will list extraDNA (XDNA) on their digital assets platform on March 31, 2021. The following trading pair will be available: XDNA/USDT. Please note the available dates for different functions below: Schedule for Functions Opening

Deposit feature: 3/30/2021 10:00 AM (EDT)

Trade feature: 3/31/2021 10:00 AM (EDT)

Withdrawal feature: 4/1/2021 10:00 AM (EDT)

https://support.bmx.fund/hc/en-us/articles/1260803847349-BitMart-Lists-extraDNA-XDNA-

Coin Info

Token Name: extraDNA

Token Symbol: XDNA

Token Type: ERC20

Total Supply: 11,000,000,000 XDNA

Circulating Supply: 1,890,741,037 XDNA Prior to now, xHumanity has already been listed on a number of exchanges, including Probit, EMISWAP, UNISWAP, and PancakeSwap. In recent times, xHumanity has gained tremendous traction compared to other blockchain-powered projects that started the same time with it. The mandate of xHumanity is to revolutionize the present day social media landscape. With intend to achieve this by reinventing human values and algorithms to create a better and transparent social community where each member would be able to vote on the direction of the project. About xHumanity xHumanity is a blockchain-powered social community developed to empower individuals and businesses to fully take advantage of social media networking. Users on the xHumanity platform can freely air their views, network with like-minded people from across the world, and associate with public figures. xHumanity directly connects to centralized social networking platforms like Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn. Investors looking for where to earn a decent ROI can farm, lend, and stake their capital to earn xDNA tokens. Social links

