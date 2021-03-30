Tuesday, 30 March 2021, 13:41 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation Toyota's Global Sales and Production Up Year-on-Year in February for Sixth Consecutive Month

Toyota City, Japan, Mar 30, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for February 2021 as well as the cumulative total from January to February, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.



Global Sales



Global sales were up approximately 9 percent year-on-year, driven primarily by sales in China and Japan.



China

The market is solid and sales of the Corolla, Levin, Camry, Avalon, Lexus brand vehicles, and other models were strong. As a result, sales in China were up year-on-year.



Japan

Despite some minimal effects from the prolongation of the declaration of a state of emergency, sales of new models including the Harrier and Yaris were strong. As a result, sales were up year-on-year.



Global Production



Global production was up approximately 7 percent year-on-year, driven primarily by production in China.



China

Sales of the Corolla, Levin, Camry, Avalon, and other models were strong, and as a result, production in China was up year-on-year.



