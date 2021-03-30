Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Tuesday, 30 March 2021, 13:41 HKT/SGT
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Toyota's Global Sales and Production Up Year-on-Year in February for Sixth Consecutive Month

Toyota City, Japan, Mar 30, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for February 2021 as well as the cumulative total from January to February, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

Global Sales

Global sales were up approximately 9 percent year-on-year, driven primarily by sales in China and Japan.

China
The market is solid and sales of the Corolla, Levin, Camry, Avalon, Lexus brand vehicles, and other models were strong. As a result, sales in China were up year-on-year.

Japan
Despite some minimal effects from the prolongation of the declaration of a state of emergency, sales of new models including the Harrier and Yaris were strong. As a result, sales were up year-on-year.

Global Production

Global production was up approximately 7 percent year-on-year, driven primarily by production in China.

China
Sales of the Corolla, Levin, Camry, Avalon, and other models were strong, and as a result, production in China was up year-on-year.

For the full report, visit: https://global.toyota (bit.ly/3cwEorB).


