Source: Mazda Mazda Production and Sales Results for February 2021

TOKYO, Mar 30, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for February 2021 are summarized below.



I. Production



1. Domestic Production

Mazda's domestic production volume in February 2021 decreased 4.9% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.



[Domestic production of key models in February 2021]

CX-5: 26,777 units (down 11.9% year on year)

MAZDA3: 9,462 units (down 26.3%)

CX-30: 7,454 units (down 19.7%)



2. Overseas Production

Mazda's overseas production volume in February 2021 decreased 0.8% year on year due to decreased production of commercial vehicles.



[Overseas production of key models in February 2021]

CX-30: 9,878 units (down 17.0% year on year)

MAZDA2: 4,590 units (up 8.7%)

MAZDA3: 3,998 units (down 15.2%)



II. Domestic Sales



Mazda's domestic sales volume in February 2021 increased 1.2% year on year due to increased sales of passenger vehicles.

Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 5.6% (unchanged year on year), with a 2.0% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.2 points) and a 4.2% total market share (up 0.1points).



[Domestic sales of key models in February 2021]

MAZDA2: 2,673 units (up 10.8% year on year)

CX-5: 2,587 units (down 13.2%)

CX-8: 2,557 units (up 67.5%)



III. Exports



Mazda's export volume in February 2021 decreased 8.0% year on year due to decreased shipment to North America and Europe.



[Exports of key models in February 2021]

CX-5: 26,497 units (down 11.2% year on year)

MAZDA3: 7,843 units (down 25.0%)

CX-9: 5,866 units (up 15.1%)



IV. Global Sales



Mazda's global sales volume in February 2021 increased 4.4% year on year due to increased sales in Japan, China and other regions.



[Global sales of key models in February 2021]

CX-5: 29,845 units (down 3.2% year on year)

CX-30: 17,299 units (up 12.7%)

MAZDA3 (includes Axela): 16,682 units (up 7.6%)



