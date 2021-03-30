|
Tuesday, 30 March 2021
|
Source: Mazda
|
TOKYO, Mar 30, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for February 2021 are summarized below.
I. Production
1. Domestic Production
Mazda's domestic production volume in February 2021 decreased 4.9% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.
[Domestic production of key models in February 2021]
CX-5: 26,777 units (down 11.9% year on year)
MAZDA3: 9,462 units (down 26.3%)
CX-30: 7,454 units (down 19.7%)
2. Overseas Production
Mazda's overseas production volume in February 2021 decreased 0.8% year on year due to decreased production of commercial vehicles.
[Overseas production of key models in February 2021]
CX-30: 9,878 units (down 17.0% year on year)
MAZDA2: 4,590 units (up 8.7%)
MAZDA3: 3,998 units (down 15.2%)
II. Domestic Sales
Mazda's domestic sales volume in February 2021 increased 1.2% year on year due to increased sales of passenger vehicles.
Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 5.6% (unchanged year on year), with a 2.0% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.2 points) and a 4.2% total market share (up 0.1points).
[Domestic sales of key models in February 2021]
MAZDA2: 2,673 units (up 10.8% year on year)
CX-5: 2,587 units (down 13.2%)
CX-8: 2,557 units (up 67.5%)
III. Exports
Mazda's export volume in February 2021 decreased 8.0% year on year due to decreased shipment to North America and Europe.
[Exports of key models in February 2021]
CX-5: 26,497 units (down 11.2% year on year)
MAZDA3: 7,843 units (down 25.0%)
CX-9: 5,866 units (up 15.1%)
IV. Global Sales
Mazda's global sales volume in February 2021 increased 4.4% year on year due to increased sales in Japan, China and other regions.
[Global sales of key models in February 2021]
CX-5: 29,845 units (down 3.2% year on year)
CX-30: 17,299 units (up 12.7%)
MAZDA3 (includes Axela): 16,682 units (up 7.6%)
For more information, visit https://newsroom.mazda.com (bit.ly/3sEfAmY).
