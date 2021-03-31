Wednesday, 31 March 2021, 16:09 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Mazda Mazda Announces Mid-career Recruitment Plan for Fiscal Year Ending March 2022 and Graduate Recruitment Plan for Fiscal Year Ending March 2023

HIROSHIMA, Japan, Mar 31, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda has announced its mid-career recruitment plan for the fiscal year ending (FYE) March 2022 and graduate recruitment plan for FYE March 2023 to fill engineering and administrative positions.







"Mazda aims to create unique products, technologies and customer experiences together with all our partners, while always putting people first," said Noriyuki Takimura, Executive Officer and General Manager of Human Resources Division. "The automotive industry is in the midst of a transition period in which we are facing challenges such as CASE and carbon neutrality. Mazda will continue to systematically secure talents who are able to respond to major changes."



(1) Graduates who have completed their education within the last three years are eligible for Mazda's recruitment plan for new graduates (start date: April 2022).

(2) Start date: anytime between April 2021 and March 2022

Figures in brackets indicate the number of people scheduled to be hired in the previous year.



