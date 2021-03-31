Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Wednesday, 31 March 2021, 20:22 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Eisai
KYORIN and Eisai Enter Into License Agreement Concerning the Development and Marketing of Vibegron, a Treatment for Overactive Bladder, in Four ASEAN Countries

TOKYO, Mar 31, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - KYORIN Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of KYORIN Holdings, Inc., and Eisai Co., Ltd. have entered into a license agreement for development and distribution of vibegron, a therapeutic agent for overactive bladder, in four ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) member states; Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia and Brunei. Based on this agreement, Eisai will acquire exclusive development and marketing rights from KYORIN for the agent in the said four countries, and will be responsible for submitting a New Drug Application for the agent.

Overactive bladder (OAB) is the name for a group of urinary symptoms characterized by urinary urgency, usually accompanied by increased daytime frequent urination and/or nocturia, and in some cases by urge urinary incontinence. OAB has a detrimental impact on patient health-related QOL (quality of life), interfering with the patients' daily life such as preventing them from going out due to anxiety that they often go to the bathroom due to OAB, and reducing quality of sleep.

This agent is a novel beta3-adrenergic receptor agonist administered once daily, acting selectively on beta3 receptors in the bladder, relaxing the bladder to enhance urine collection, and consequently improving the symptoms of urgency, urinary frequency and urge urinary incontinence associated with OAB.

KYORIN has been making a contribution to improving the quality of life of patients with OAB through early penetration of the agent into the Japanese market. With the execution of this agreement, KYORIN will now work with Eisai to make the agent available in the licensed territory and promote the expansion of its business internationally.

Eisai is making efforts to determine and meet the diversified needs of each market in the licensed territory, and will continue to actively expand and enrich its strategic product portfolio to match the needs of the region.

In September 2009, KYORIN and Eisai signed a license agreement for the development and marketing in Asia of Uritos Tablets (generic name: imidafenacin), a therapeutic agent for overactive bladder, discovered and developed by KYORIN, and as of today Eisai sells Uritos in Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia and Myanmar. By developing and commercializing vibegron in addition to Uritos, the two companies will provide patients with new treatment options for OAB and make further contributions to improving the quality of life and increasing benefits to patients with OAB.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Eisai
Sectors: BioTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Eisai
Mar 31, 2021 20:18 HKT/SGT
Eisai: Application Submitted for Additional Indication of Anti Cancer Agent Lenvima in Combination With Keytruda as a Treatment for Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma in Japan
Mar 30, 2021 11:42 HKT/SGT
Eisai: European Medicines Agency Accepts the Marketing Authorisation Applications for Two Additional Indications of Anti Cancer Agent Lenvatinib in Combination with Pembrolizumab
Mar 26, 2021 08:16 HKT/SGT
Eisai: Discovery Research on AMPA-type Glutamate Receptor Antagonist Perampanel Honored With PSJ Award for Drug Research and Development 2021
Mar 23, 2021 17:34 HKT/SGT
Lenvima (Lenvatinib) Approved for Additional Indication of Unresectable Thymic Carcinoma in Japan
Mar 22, 2021 12:13 HKT/SGT
Eisai Begins Construction of Its New Injection/Research Building at Kawashima Industrial Park in Japan
Mar 22, 2021 09:38 HKT/SGT
Eisai Awarded The New Diversity Management Selection 100
Mar 17, 2021 10:05 HKT/SGT
DZNE and Eisai Enter Into Research Collaboration Agreement Aiming for Novel Drug Discovery for Neurodegenerative Disorders
Mar 16, 2021 10:37 HKT/SGT
Eisai: Anti-MTBR (Microtubule Binding Region) Tau Antibody E2814 is Selected on Clinical Study for Dominantly Inherited Alzheimer's Disease by Dian-Tu
Mar 12, 2021 10:08 HKT/SGT
Eisai: Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare Grants Orphan Drug Designation in Japan to Anti-Cancer Agent Lenvima (Lenvatinib) With Prospective Indication for Uterine Body Cancer
Mar 5, 2021 16:51 HKT/SGT
Eisai to Present Latest Data on Pipeline Assets in the Area of Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia at the 15th International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Disease
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       