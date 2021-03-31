Wednesday, 31 March 2021, 20:27 HKT/SGT Share:

TOKYO, Mar 31, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda announced that its Forza750 flagship scooter, Jazz and Jazz Crosstar compact cars were named Red Dot winners in the Product Design category of the Red Dot Design Award,(1) one of the most respected design awards in the world.



Forza750 (European version), Jazz (European version), Jazz Crosstar (European version)



About Honda's award-winning products



Forza750



Introduced to the European market in fall 2020, the Forza750 features user-friendly packaging and a combination of a high-torque and fuel-efficient inline 2-cyliner 745cc engine and Honda's original motorcycle DCT (dual clutch transmission). Forza750 combines the comfort and convenience of a commuter scooter with the "fun of riding" unique to a motorcycle at a high level.



Key features



Forza750 features a front design which expresses its presence as the flagship model of the Forza Series and realizes outstanding aerodynamics that enables both rider and passenger to enjoy a comfortable ride on highways.



While expressing a strong presence, the styling realizes user-friendliness for everyday use. Key features of Forza750 include an easy-to-handle size on city streets, a seat height of 790mm which makes it easier for the rider to put their feet on the ground, and a 22-liter under seat storage space that is large enough to store a full-face helmet.



Jazz, Jazz Crosstar



While advancing the spacious cabin and user-friendliness established by successive generations of Jazz, the latest Jazz/Jazz Crosstar offer multifaceted "comfort," a value that cannot be expressed through specifications. Efficiently and beautifully featuring both functionality and comfort, Jazz has been advancing itself as one of the global models that represents Honda automobiles.



Key features:



This award-winning Jazz inherits an overwhelmingly spacious cabin and versatile seat arrangements realized through the embodiment of Honda's M/M concept,(2) which are beyond people's expectations for a compact car. This model also features sufficient storage and cargo capacity and offers outstanding usability which enables customers to enjoy mobility with comfort.



Pleasant visibility was realized by reducing the thickness of the front pillar to less than half of its former size without compromising sufficient collision safety performance. Jazz realizes a perfect balance among functionality, design quality and safety.



The interior was designed based on the concept of "making everyday mobility a pleasant time." Including the realization of excellent "seating comfort" which makes even long driving less tiring for all occupants, Jazz was developed to offer a comfortable/pleasant space not only for the driver, but each passenger as well.



The exterior was designed based on the concept of "the most pleasant partner in customers' everyday lives." With the keywords "friendly feeling," "sense of reassurance" and "driving performance," the design team strived for a design that would be beloved by a broad range of customers.



Comments by Toshinobu Minami, Chief Operating Officer, Design Center, Honda R&D Co. Ltd. :



"We have had another successful year, receiving several awards in the Product Design category of the globally-recognized Red Dot Design Award. We believe this is recognition of our success in designing our products with the passion to 'make the daily lives of our customers more enjoyable,' which has been passed down from generation to generation at Honda ever since the establishment the company. We will continue to follow this unchanging principle and think 'outside the box' to create designs which will provide surprise and excitement in customers' daily lives."



(1)The Red Dot Award was founded in 1955 and has become one of the most respected design awards worldwide. The award is administered by Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen in Essen, Germany. For the Product Design awards, 51 categories of industrial products are judged on 9 criteria including the degree of innovation, functionality, durability and ergonomics.

(2) Honda's "man maximum, machine minimum" concept is a basic approach to Honda car design calling for maximizing the space available for people and minimizing the space required for mechanical components, which increases the space efficiency of the vehicle.





