  • Thursday, April 1, 2021
Thursday, 1 April 2021, 17:55 HKT/SGT
Source: Mitsubishi Corporation
Chubu Miraiz and MC Launch New Assisted-Living JV

TOKYO, Apr 1, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Chubu Electric Power Miraiz Co., Inc. (Chubu Miraiz) and Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) are pleased to announce their establishment today of a new joint-venture company that will specialize in providing assisted-living services across Japan. Named Chubu Electric Power Miraiz Connect Co., Inc. (CEPM Connect), the new company will provide a wide range of services designed to improve citizens' quality of life, including monitoring of elderly relatives, assistance with child raising, and general food and healthy-lifestyle services.

Driven by its mission to develop lifelong customer connections, CEPM Connect will create multi-generational family ties and link how we live, form our communities, and engage in business, thereby providing services that have a meaningful impact on Japan's regional and societal development.

These services, which will be developed in a stepwise fashion, will include life-planning and insurance advice, a seniors-monitoring system that takes advantage of network servers and electronic data, and collaborations with one of Japan's largest convenience-store chains, Lawson.

CEPM Connect's first project, a partnership with the gig-job-app operator Sharefull, Inc., is set to begin sometime this month. It will match gig-job seekers with businesses looking for immediate help.

Gig jobs are temporary or on-call jobs that can often be measured in days and comprise as little as a few hours of work. They allow people to make effective use of their available hours. Businesses can use this service free of charge to find people for fill-in shift work until they can hire more permanent part-time staffers. It is a new kind of job-recruiting service suitable to the gig economy. Details on the service's official launch date and how users can register are available on CEPM Connect's website.


Source: Mitsubishi Corporation
