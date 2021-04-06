Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, April 6, 2021
Monday, 5 April 2021, 23:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: TGORV
The Great Outdoors RV Announces Partnership with Top Off-grid Manufacturer Taxa Outdoors

Greeley, Colo., Apr 5, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The Great Outdoors RV (TGORV), with its stunning displays, rustic charm, and state of the art, fifteen-acre facility since its move in July of 2020, has announced a truly unique experience for the avid outdoor enthusiast. The dealership will feature three new mobile habitats that focus on multi-purpose, high performance, and bringing the outdoors in: Cricket, Mantis, and TigerMoth - designed by award-winning former NASA senior architect, Garrett Finney.

"We're proud to partner with TAXA here at The Great Outdoors," says Matt Brown, General Manager of TGORV. "We've found the perfect complement to our vision for the Colorado camper: an unparalleled product and build, and an unforgettable experience unlike any other, which is the very thing we've seen emanate from TAXA Outdoors and its team. These habitats are just super cool, and you have to see them to appreciate all they will allow you to do. We've found a product that allows the true off-grid enthusiast to take off-road, and truly get lost in the great outdoors. Out is in(TM), and TAXA is as Colorado as it gets."

Speaking further of the TAXA announcement, Kyle Ellinger, Sales Manager of TGORV, speaks to the quality of the product. "This is a product that is designed to maximize efficiency. Everything TAXA has produced doesn't fit into any category of the RV market and we can't wait to show Colorado just how remote and off the grid RVing is about to get."

"TAXA is excited to have a true partner in the Colorado region that embodies the TAXA values of quality, customer-focused service and a love of the outdoors. Our TAXA customers in Colorado will have an excellent resource for all their TAXA needs with TGORV's highly rated service and sales center," said Divya Brown, TAXA Outdoors President.

The Great Outdoors RV is based in Greeley, Colorado. For more information, visit www.tgorv.com.

About The Great Outdoors RV
Providing a unique experience for the RV enthusiast, The Great Outdoors RV is a locally-owned RV retailer based in Greeley, Colorado. In business for fifteen years, TGORV has built a fast-growing company out of a passion for quality products and exceptional service, and their customers one happy camper at a time. The company's mission is founded on the concept of doing right, by doing good; they strive to serve in each opportunity they are afforded and honor the contributions of their team members and the loyalty of their customers. For more information, visit ww.tgorv.com.

About TAXA Outdoors
TAXA Outdoors is an outdoor lifestyle company formed to design and manufacture high-performance adventure equipment that helps people reach their goal of connecting with the outdoors. Its products are crafted by hand in Houston, TX from durable, premium, eco-friendly, high-performance material. TAXA's habitats are designed to make camping fun, comfortable, and secure. TAXA Outdoors attracts a diverse demographic including RV users, but primarily those who love camping and the outdoors but require more than a tent. For more information, visit www.taxaoutdoors.com.

Media Contact:
The Great Outdoors RV
Matt Brown
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.tgorv.com

SOURCE: The Great Outdoors RV


Topic: Press release summary
Source: TGORV
Sectors: Sports
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
The Great Outdoors RV Announces Partnership with Top Off-grid Manufacturer Taxa Outdoors  
Apr 5, 2021 23:00 HKT/SGT
Central Global Berhad Proposes Private Placement of up to 18 Million New Shares  
Apr 5, 2021 22:00 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering Establishes Asia Hub in Singapore for Operation, Maintenance and After-Sales Servicing of Local Transportation Systems in the Region  
Apr 5, 2021 15:29 HKT/SGT
Toyota: Investment in e-Mobility Power  
Apr 5, 2021 14:03 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Presents World Debut of the New GR 86  
Apr 5, 2021 12:15 HKT/SGT
China Medical System (0867.HK) Accelerating Development and Stepping to New Heights, Driven by Innovation  
Apr 5, 2021 10:00 HKT/SGT
Relaunch of JBL in Malaysia takes Living to the Next Level with Immersive Audio Experience  
Apr 2, 2021 14:00 HKT/SGT
Showa Denko CEO Message to Newly-hired Employees  
Apr 2, 2021 06:00 HKT/SGT
XFai Momentum Leading to Defi Disruption  
Apr 1, 2021 23:38 HKT/SGT
A.P. Honda, Thai Honda Manufacturing and HPD have merged to form a new company named "Thai Honda Manufacturing" combining their sales and production capabilities  
Apr 1, 2021 18:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
World E-Sports and Gaming Summit - Asia 
16  -  17   April
Virtual
CFO & Treasury Summit
20   April
Virtual
World Big Data & Analytics Show - India
20   April
Virtual
World AI Show - Australia
22   April
Virtual
World Cloud Show - Africa 
17   May
Virtual
World OTT Show - Asia
20   May
Virtual
World Cyber Security Summit - Africa
24   May
Virtual
World AI Show - Egypt
31   May
Virtual
Digital Practice Summit
16   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
Future Energy Asia 2021 Exhibition & Summit (A Hybrid Event)
30  June -  2   July
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Storage Finance Asia
6  -  7   July
Virtual
Accounting & Finance Show Hong Kong
28  -  29   July
Virtual
2021 World Battery Expo
16  -  18   August
China
NextBigTech Asia 2021
7  -  9   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Accounting & Finance Show Asia
21  -  22   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Malaysia
12   October
Virtual
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
16  -  18   November
Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       