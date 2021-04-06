Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Tuesday, April 6, 2021
Tuesday, 6 April 2021
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Outline of TOYOTA GAZOO Racing GT Cup 2021 Announced

Toyota City, Japan, Apr 6, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) has announced details of the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing GT Cup (TGR GT Cup) 2021, a new series in "Gran Turismo SPORT" for PlayStation4(1) (PS4).




The TGR GT Cup is a new global series in which the GR lineup, including GR road vehicles and dedicated racing cars, will participate in competitive racing throughout a season. In addition to the GR Supra and GR Yaris, the recently-announced GR 86 is scheduled for introduction in the middle of the year. By varying the car models for each round, players can enjoy virtual racing with a variety of cars, something that is difficult in real-life motorsports.

Partly because of the effects of COVID-19, 2020 was a year in which people paid more attention to e-Motorsports than ever, as exemplified by the hosting of the Virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans. Many players from all over the world also participated in the GR Supra GT Cup and the GR Yaris Time Trial, hosted by TGR. In addition, after being featured in Gran Turismo SPORT, approximately 1.30 million GR Supra and 530,000 GR Yaris vehicles were purchased, indicating that many players all over the world enjoy the GR models.

TGR plans to continue an active engagement in e-Motorsports so that motorsports and sports cars will become more familiar to people all over the world and be enjoyed by many generations to come.

(1) "PlayStation", "PS5", and "PS4" are registered trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

For more information, visit bit.ly/2PVmrdo.


