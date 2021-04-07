Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, April 7, 2021
Wednesday, 7 April 2021, 16:24 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Denso
DENSO Has Begun Testing CO2 Circulation Plant at Anjo Electrifica
Plant captures and recycles CO2, supports DENSO goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2035

KARIYA, JAPAN, Apr 7, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO Corporation today announced it has begun testing a CO2 circulation plant at its Anjo Plant?s Electrification Innovation Center. The new plant is a demonstration facility designed to capture and recycle CO2, a capability that supports DENSO?s larger efforts to eliminate CO2 emissions from its facilities.




DENSO for years has been committed to sustainability. Out of that commitment, it recently implemented growth strategies in its focus areas of "Green" and "Peace of Mind," which are key parts of Reborn 21 - DENSO's internal plan to transition to a leaner and more robust corporate structure while responding flexibly to market changes since last year. In the "Green" domain of this plan, DENSO will accelerate its conventional efforts to achieve net-zero CO2 emissions, or carbon neutrality, by 2035.

To achieve the goal, DENSO will pursue carbon neutrality in three fields: manufacturing, mobility products and energy use.

The CO2 circulation plant,* is designed to capture CO2 primarily generated by the plant and recycle it as an energy source for the facility and other uses. In the process, the plant synthesizes methane, which is made from CO2 emitted by gas-fueled equipment, and hydrogen, which is produced by renewable electricity, and reused as a source of energy.

This demonstration equipment consists of: a dehydrator, which removes moisture contained in the emissions of equipment; a CO2 collector, which takes advantage of DENSO's proprietary technology to purify automotive emissions; a hydrogen generator, which produces hydrogen to be synthesized with captured CO2; and a methanation reactor, which uses CO2 and hydrogen to synthesize methane that is supplied to the equipment.

* The technology used in this project was developed jointly with Toyota Central R&D Labs, Inc.

The CO2 circulation of the demonstration equipment will be applied not only to production facilities of DENSO, but also to manufacturing sites in the world to achieve carbon neutrality.

DENSO will accelerate efforts toward achieving a carbon-neutral society by reducing CO2 emissions from products and plants and capturing and reusing CO2 in the atmosphere.

DENSO supports the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Reference:
Today, DENSO starts releasing videos and articles on its website focusing on the CO2 circulation plant.
Videos on the CO2 cycle plant: https://youtu.be/44NSfxH-bHA


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Denso
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Denso Links

http://www.globaldenso.com/en/

https://www.facebook.com/DENSOCorporation/

https://twitter.com/hashtag/denso?lang=en

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCl8cZy9vYlTcnkVMEInM7XQ

https://ph.linkedin.com/company/denso

Denso
Apr 7, 2021 15:02 HKT/SGT
DENSO Transfers Its Aftermarket and Non-automotive Business to DENSO Solution
Mar 3, 2021 10:16 HKT/SGT
DENSO, KDDI Research 5G's use in Automated Driving to Achieve Safe and Secure Mobility
Feb 25, 2021 18:28 HKT/SGT
DENSO and Yamato Transport Develop D-mobico, Compact Mobile Refrigerator
Feb 5, 2021 13:03 HKT/SGT
DENSO to Transfer Higashi Hiroshima Plant to DENSO Kyushu
Feb 2, 2021 14:40 HKT/SGT
DENSO Announces Third-Quarter Financial
Jan 20, 2021 08:34 HKT/SGT
DENSO Collaborates with Aeva to Bring New LiDAR to Market
Dec 10, 2020 14:00 HKT/SGT
DENSO Adopts SDK SiC Epi-wafers for Next-Generation Booster Power Modules for FCEVs
Dec 2, 2020 08:55 HKT/SGT
DENSO, Others Establish Social Cooperation Program at The University of Tokyo to Spur, Mobility Innovations, Meet United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals
Nov 13, 2020 18:10 HKT/SGT
DENSO Takes a Stake in Envoy, an EV Startup Serving the Commercial Real Estate Industry's Mobility Needs
Nov 13, 2020 17:43 HKT/SGT
DENSO Invests in Lambda:4 to Enhance Passive Digital Key, Increasing its Positional Accuracy and Security
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       