Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, April 8, 2021
Thursday, 8 April 2021, 13:26 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: NEC Corporation
NEC and Cisco expand strategic partnership to help advance global deployments of 5G IP transport networks

TOKYO, Apr 8, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701), a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies, and Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) today announced they have entered a Global System Integrator Agreement (GSIA) to expand their partnership for accelerating the deployment of innovative 5G IP transport network solutions worldwide.

The new agreement underlines NEC's successful track record as a Cisco Gold Partner over two decades, and its proven engineering capabilities to provide Cisco products to its global customer base across multiple regions. Under the agreement, the companies will jointly drive new business opportunities for 5G. NEC group companies will work closely with Cisco to complement NEC's ecosystem with optimized IP metro/access transport and edge cloud computing solutions. Cisco will support NEC's customer engagements by offering best-in-class products, proposals and execution support.

NEC's comprehensive expertise as a network integrator in both the IT and network domains, coupled with Cisco's innovative 5G solutions portfolio, promise to provide tremendous added value to the 5G ecosystem. NEC and Cisco will make collaborative efforts to further enhance their joint solution portfolio and to optimize regional activities for advancing the digital transformation of customers across the globe.

"We believe 5G is fueling the internet for the future, and accelerating our customers' digital transformations," said Jonathan Davidson, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Mass-Scale Infrastructure Group, Cisco. "Together with NEC, we are creating a powerful force to drive the critical changes needed in networking infrastructure to carry the internet into the next decade."

"Collaboration across the network solution ecosystem is essential for continued success in meeting diversified customer requirements and establishing a win-win relationship," said Mayuko Tatewaki, General Manager, Service Provider Solutions Division, NEC Corporation. "This powerful partnership strengthens our global competitiveness as a network integrator that drives the customer journey with innovative solutions."

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: NEC Corporation
Sectors: Wireless & Mobility
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
NEC Corporation Links

http://www.nec.com

https://www.facebook.com/nec.global/

https://twitter.com/NEC_corp

https://www.youtube.com/user/NECglobalOfficial

https://www.linkedin.com/company/nec/

NEC Corporation
Mar 30, 2021 09:07 HKT/SGT
NEC and Sumitomo Mitsui Construction develop DokoMinaPhone, a multi-lingual speech translation app with simultaneous message broadcast function
Mar 19, 2021 10:48 HKT/SGT
NEC Qualifies 24 Fiber Pair Subsea Telecom Cable System
Mar 17, 2021 13:28 HKT/SGT
Frost & Sullivan Recognizes NEC with the 2020 Global Biometrics in Security Market Growth Innovation & Leadership Excellence Frost Radar Award
Mar 8, 2021 13:28 HKT/SGT
NEC Joins the CONNECT Landmark Public-private Initiative for Precision Cancer Medicine
Mar 2, 2021 13:03 HKT/SGT
Lockheed Martin and NEC Put AI to Work on Programs like NASA's Artemis Mission
Feb 22, 2021 11:59 HKT/SGT
Northgate Public Services Becomes NEC Software Solutions UK from July 2021
Feb 12, 2021 13:36 HKT/SGT
Czech Hydrometeorological Institute puts NEC SX-Aurora TSUBASA supercomputer into operation
Feb 10, 2021 10:23 HKT/SGT
NEC, ParityQC Collaborate to Develop Highly-scalable, Practical Quantum Computers
Feb 8, 2021 13:19 HKT/SGT
NEC, Netcracker and DigitalRoute Partner to Accelerate 5G Monetization
Feb 5, 2021 11:03 HKT/SGT
NEC to Design Clearing House Systems in Support of Transport Fare Collection System Integration in Dhaka, Bangladesh
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       