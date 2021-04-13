Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Tuesday, 13 April 2021, 10:52 HKT/SGT
Source: NEC Corporation
NEC recognized as a Partner of the Year by Juniper Networks for two consecutive years

TOKYO, Apr 13, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701), a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies, today announced that it was recognized as a 2020 Partner of the Year by Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks. Each year, Juniper Networks recognizes Partners who have demonstrated innovative solutions to driving new business, exceptional attention to customer experience and have overachieved financial goals.

NEC was recognized in the category of Global Alliance Partner for their ability to deliver innovative networking to hundreds of customers around the globe, including Tier-1 Service Providers, Cloud Providers, governments and large enterprises in 2020.

Partner of the Year Awards are part of the Juniper Partner Advantage Program (JPA). The 2021 Program not only recognizes Partners for their outstanding performance, but also focuses on Partner development through specializations, certification, and Enterprise Plus and Deal Registration programs that aim to drive opportunity in the AI-Driven Enterprise.

"Juniper Networks is proud to recognize NEC as our Global Alliance Partner of the Year. NEC's relentless focus on business agility, forward-thinking vision and commitment to a customer-first approach is invaluable," said Thomas Desrues, VP, Head of Strategic Alliances, Juniper Networks. "Thank you to the NEC team for their superior dedication."

"It is an honor to be recognized by Juniper Networks as Global Alliance Partner of the Year, a true testament to our strong and solid partnership," said Mayuko Tatewaki, General Manager, Service Provider Solutions Division, NEC Corporation. "NEC continues to pursue synergetic initiatives leveraging NEC's customer-oriented business and strong service capabilities, combined with Juniper's industry leading solutions. Together, we will continue to deliver a superior customer journey in the 5G era."

For more detail about the NEC-Juniper global alliance, please see the following link: https://www.juniper.net/us/en/dm/nec-partnership/

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.


