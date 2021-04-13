Tuesday, 13 April 2021, 16:57 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: NTT DOCOMO Tokyo Century and DOCOMO to Globally Expand EDGEMATRIX Edge-AI Platform for Video Surveillance & Monitoring

TOKYO, Apr 13, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Tokyo Century Corporation and NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced today that they have reached a basic understanding on a collaboration to globally expand the EDGEMATRIX edge-AI platform for video surveillance and monitoring provided by EDGEMATRIX Inc.



EDGEMATRIX simplifies the implementation and management of edge AI for processing and storing video data captured with video cameras on location (edge) at factories, buildings and other outdoor and indoor locations. The platform maps the locations of multiple Edge AI Box devices installed on site, monitors their operational status and enables the devices to be controlled remotely. Customers can purchase convenient and practical AI applications at the EDGEMATRIX Store for the simplified implementation of AI solutions for various surveillance and monitoring purposes.



Tokyo Century and DOCOMO are now exploring opportunities to market and sell EDGEMATRIX services mainly in North America but also other overseas markets. DOCOMO is looking into conducting marketing and sales activities either on its own or through local sales partners. Tokyo Century is considering options for providing customer financing and leasing, rental and subscription services for EDGEMATRIX devices and related equipment.



Tokyo Century has been working on to develop and expand a business model that integrates the three spheres of "Finance x Services x Business Expertise" through business co-creation with excellent partners as a company with financial capabilities that responds to the needs of the times. Tokyo Century will continue to create new businesses centering on advanced business models leveraging advanced digital technology and business co-creation with partner companies by utilizing its expertise in predicting constant changes in business environment and technological development.



Ever since DOCOMO became a EDGEMATRIX shareholder since 2019, they have been jointly developing and commercializing edge-AI platforms incorporating high-speed, high-capacity, low-latency 5G technology. The two firms will now collaborate with diverse partners to expand the EDGEMATRIX ecosystem in Japan and other markets worldwide, helping customers to realize enhanced security, safety and efficiency in workplaces and across society through application of EDGEMATRIX edge-AI video solutions.



DOCOMO, Tokyo Century and EDGEMATRIX look forward to contributing to an increasingly digitalized society by supporting the digital transformations of customers.



About Tokyo Century



Tokyo Century has been operating under a management environment free from regulatory constraints to develop and expand a business model that integrates the three spheres of "Finance x Services x Business Expertise" through co-creation with business partners in Japan and overseas. Tokyo Century's four operating segments: Equipment Leasing, which serves a broad customer base; Mobility & Fleet Management, which includes auto leasing for corporate and individual customers as well as car rentals; Specialty Financing centered on aviation and real estate, which leads the way in its corporate growth; and International Business, which operates a global network encompassing over 30 countries and regions. Tokyo Century provides unique financial services that contribute to resolving social issues across broad areas of business. Tokyo Century is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (8439). www.tokyocentury.co.jp/en/



About NTT DOCOMO



NTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 80 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities ("+d" partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations. https://www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english/.





