Singapore, Apr 14, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Infocus International Group has launched the Public-Private Partnerships online course and it will be commencing live on 5th May 2021. Throughout the eight sessions, you will be mastering PPP project analysis, financing, contracts & transaction management techniques.







We need new infrastructure. Roads, airports, schools, hospitals and housing: the list is enormous and growing. Yet severely limited budgets, economic uncertainty caused by volatile commodity prices, and deficits continue to prevent government at all levels from delivering the kinds of structural change that has always been needed. In response, some countries have developed successful PPP programmes. Merely grasping the concepts of PPP does not do justice to our great responsibility of having an ownership in the country's future. We already know what we need to do, now is the time to really discover HOW.



Course Highlights



- PPP policies, strategies, laws & units for implementing successful PPP transactions

- Identifying & selecting appropriate projects for PPPs

- Models for analyzing PPP projects

- Managing & completing PPP feasibility studies

- Financing techniques for PPP to ensure long-term PPP bankability and affordability

- Managing and overseeing PPP procurements & achieving transaction closure

- PPP stakeholder management & sustainability techniques

- Managing long-term PPP contracts for ensuring service delivery, price regulation, and dispute resolution



This online workshop features rigorous new interactive methodology that require attendees to demonstrate their understanding with each module's practical techniques and learning outcomes. Every 10-15 minutes throughout each session, you will be required to complete either focused review questions for selecting among a range of PPP decisions, or brief group exercise assignments. You should be prepared to actively participate, and not merely to "watch & listen" video presentations.



As a result of actively engaging in this program's methodology, you will be able to make practical decisions on PPP strategies, projects, and transactions for your organizations following the workshop's completion.



